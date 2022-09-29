Lifestyle Kitchen Planning a Halloween Party? Snap Up This Top-Rated Mini Skull Cake Pan for Extra-Spooky Treats Over 6,300 shoppers give it a five-star rating. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon It's nearly October, but some of us (me) have already been celebrating the return of the spooky, magical vibes of Halloween with our favorite movies, decor, and treats. And if you're planning on hosting a party or want a fun food project for the season, your newest must-have is the Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan. This aluminum pan, which is $35, is the perfect way to add a Halloween twist to your table. It features a stunning bronze finish, with six detailed skull cavities that can hold up to 5 cups of batter in total. Its design isn't too big either, since it is roughly 1 foot wide and 10 inches long, making it easy to stow away after Halloween (though there's nothing stopping you from celebrating the spooky season all year-round). Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan, $35 at amazon.com This pan is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for tiny skull cakes, but you can use it for just about anything. The brand notes it makes the perfect mold for skull-shaped chocolates stuffed with jam or peanut butter, stuffed pizza pockets, ice cubes, lava cakes, rice crispy treats, jello, and more. Shoppers added that they make banana bread, brownies, and muffins in the bakeware. These pans have over 6,300 perfect ratings from reviewers who love that they can go all out for Halloween. One person wrote that they'd made cupcakes in them, coring them out to fill with pink icing to look like a brain. They dipped them in white chocolate, used black icing for the nose and used candy eyes. "They were an instant hit, and requested for [a] Halloween party," they added. Just In: Le Creuset's New Color for Fall Is Inspired by a Warming, Versatile Spice "Pan is wicked cool! Very surprised by the weight and quality. Worth every penny," a second user wrote. The brand recommends greasing the pan before use and coating it in a touch of flour or cocoa powder for the best baking results, but shoppers say it's a total breeze to use. "Easy to clean, the skull cakes or pizza brains I make pop right out with no sticking. Heavy, quality constructed pan, love it," another shopper said. The Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan is a total no-brainer if you ask me, and you can swipe it up just in the nick of time for all of your spooky seasonal treats. Pick your own up right now on Amazon. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: I'm Kicking Off Fall by Making Pumpkin Bread, and I Swear by This Loaf Pan for the Best Results It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds Upgrade Your Tailgate with This Stanley Mug That Beer Fans Say Keeps Brews 'Ice-Cold' for Hours Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit