Planning a Halloween Party? Snap Up This Top-Rated Mini Skull Cake Pan for Extra-Spooky Treats

It's nearly October, but some of us (me) have already been celebrating the return of the spooky, magical vibes of Halloween with our favorite movies, decor, and treats. And if you're planning on hosting a party or want a fun food project for the season, your newest must-have is the Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan.

This aluminum pan, which is $35, is the perfect way to add a Halloween twist to your table. It features a stunning bronze finish, with six detailed skull cavities that can hold up to 5 cups of batter in total. Its design isn't too big either, since it is roughly 1 foot wide and 10 inches long, making it easy to stow away after Halloween (though there's nothing stopping you from celebrating the spooky season all year-round).

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan, $35 at amazon.com

This pan is oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for tiny skull cakes, but you can use it for just about anything. The brand notes it makes the perfect mold for skull-shaped chocolates stuffed with jam or peanut butter, stuffed pizza pockets, ice cubes, lava cakes, rice crispy treats, jello, and more. Shoppers added that they make banana bread, brownies, and muffins in the bakeware.

These pans have over 6,300 perfect ratings from reviewers who love that they can go all out for Halloween. One person wrote that they'd made cupcakes in them, coring them out to fill with pink icing to look like a brain. They dipped them in white chocolate, used black icing for the nose and used candy eyes. "They were an instant hit, and requested for [a] Halloween party," they added.

"Pan is wicked cool! Very surprised by the weight and quality. Worth every penny," a second user wrote. The brand recommends greasing the pan before use and coating it in a touch of flour or cocoa powder for the best baking results, but shoppers say it's a total breeze to use. "Easy to clean, the skull cakes or pizza brains I make pop right out with no sticking. Heavy, quality constructed pan, love it," another shopper said.

The Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Pan is a total no-brainer if you ask me, and you can swipe it up just in the nick of time for all of your spooky seasonal treats. Pick your own up right now on Amazon.