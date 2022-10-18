Everyone Will Think You're a Baking Pro with the Help of This Fall-Themed Loaf Pan That's 30% Off

One shopper said it made their bread look like a “masterpiece.”

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 18, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

With fall comes a whole new slew of baking projects, from spiced cinnamon rolls to pies to, of course, quick bread. There's nothing more comforting than a simple slice of spiced apple, banana, or pumpkin bread during a crisp fall day. But, what if there was a way to make your favorite fall loaves look as special as they taste? Enter the Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan.

This pan dots the top of your favorite quick-breads with an intricate three-dimensional design of pumpkins, acorns, and pine cones to create a showstopping treat. As an added bonus, you can snap it up on sale for 30% off ahead of Thanksgiving.

Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $30 (originally $43) at amazon.com

This pan is made from cast aluminum to ensure even baking, despite the design's nooks and crannies, and its nonstick surface makes it easy to remove the loaf. It holds about 6 cups of batter, and is roughly 10-by-5-inches. The brand recommends filling the pan only three-quarters of the way for the best results.

Shoppers say it makes for the most elegant looking quick bread. "I used this mold to bake my father's birthday cake for his 77th celebration. It looked like a true masterpiece and looked stunning as a focal point in the table display," a user wrote. "I really love it, it looks like you put more effort into the bread than just pouring the batter in it," a second person added about the design.

Others have noted just how easy it is to clean too. "I made a sweet potato cornbread for Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit with my family. It baked beautifully, released out of the loaf pan easily, and clean-up was a snap," a reviewer added, saying they used butter to grease the surface (though the brand recommends fat and flour).

Whether you want to make bread for a show-stopping centerpiece at Thanksgiving, or you simply want to add a fall flair to your weekly baking projects, don't wait to snap this pan up. Grab it for 30% off now at Amazon.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Bakeware Deals
18 Must-Have Bakeware Deals to Buy During Amazon's Early Access Sale, According to a Pastry Pro
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off 
JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses
Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel
Potholders Tout
This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables
Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet Halloween Bakeware
Planning a Halloween Party? Snap Up This Top-Rated Mini Skull Cake Pan for Extra-Spooky Treats
Early Cookware Deals
Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Cookware Deals Before Its Prime Early Access Sale—These Are 10 Editor-Approved Finds
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
USA Pan Bakeware Round Cake Pan, 9 inch
Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One
Ateco Revolving Cake Decorating Stand
I Used to Hate Making Layer Cakes, but This Pro-Approved Tool Changed My Mind
Best Kitchen Prime Day Deal Tout
Last Chance: These 100+ Jaw-Dropping Kitchen Deals from Amazon's October Prime Day End Tonight
Early Kitchen Deals
Can't Wait for Amazon's Massive Prime Early Access Sale? Here Are the 25 Best Kitchen Deals to Shop Now
Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack
This Viking Roasting Pan Has an 'Ingenious' Design, and It's 50% Off with Double Discounts
Best Fall Pie Baking Tools of 2022
The 12 Best Holiday Pie Baking Tools of 2022
usa-pan-bakeware-pullman-loaf-pan
I'm Kicking Off Fall by Making Pumpkin Bread, and I Swear by This Loaf Pan for the Best Results
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Just Announced a New Massive Sale for Prime Members—and You Can Already Shop These Early Kitchen Deals
Le Creuset Braiser Tout
I've Found the Perfect Pan for Making Saucy Pasta Dinners, and It's on Sale