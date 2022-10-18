With fall comes a whole new slew of baking projects, from spiced cinnamon rolls to pies to, of course, quick bread. There's nothing more comforting than a simple slice of spiced apple, banana, or pumpkin bread during a crisp fall day. But, what if there was a way to make your favorite fall loaves look as special as they taste? Enter the Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan.

This pan dots the top of your favorite quick-breads with an intricate three-dimensional design of pumpkins, acorns, and pine cones to create a showstopping treat. As an added bonus, you can snap it up on sale for 30% off ahead of Thanksgiving.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan, $30 (originally $43) at amazon.com

This pan is made from cast aluminum to ensure even baking, despite the design's nooks and crannies, and its nonstick surface makes it easy to remove the loaf. It holds about 6 cups of batter, and is roughly 10-by-5-inches. The brand recommends filling the pan only three-quarters of the way for the best results.

Shoppers say it makes for the most elegant looking quick bread. "I used this mold to bake my father's birthday cake for his 77th celebration. It looked like a true masterpiece and looked stunning as a focal point in the table display," a user wrote. "I really love it, it looks like you put more effort into the bread than just pouring the batter in it," a second person added about the design.

Others have noted just how easy it is to clean too. "I made a sweet potato cornbread for Thanksgiving, and it was a big hit with my family. It baked beautifully, released out of the loaf pan easily, and clean-up was a snap," a reviewer added, saying they used butter to grease the surface (though the brand recommends fat and flour).

Whether you want to make bread for a show-stopping centerpiece at Thanksgiving, or you simply want to add a fall flair to your weekly baking projects, don't wait to snap this pan up. Grab it for 30% off now at Amazon.

