Missed Cyber Monday’s Epic Nespresso Deals? We Found One That’s Still 50% Off

It’s easy to understand why Nespresso machines have such a devoted following. Simply pop in a pod for whatever drink you prefer (espresso, double espresso, or 16-ounce coffee), and the speedy and straightforward device does the rest. No need to worry about leveling, tamping, or measuring.

And if you missed out on epic savings on the cult-favorite coffee machine during Cyber Monday, you’re in luck: One of the most popular Nespresso appliances is still half-off on Amazon.

The Nespresso VertuoPlus not only brews delicious-tasting drip coffee, but it also makes a perfect espresso with one touch. The fully automatic system scans a specially designed Nespresso capsule to brew one of five different cup sizes in seconds with incredibly quiet technology that utilizes centrifugal force to blend and extract the perfect flavors in every single cup. The machine also includes an Aeroccino milk frother, which warms and whips hot or cold milk for lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos.

The appliance is one of Amazon’s best-selling single-serve brewers, garnering more than 500 five-star reviews. Users who have bought and tried out the VertuoPlus rave about how easy the machine is to operate and clean, even compared to other Nespresso machines.

“Unreal! I had the previous Nespresso machine and this blows the other one away,” one wrote. “A bit more for the cups, but so worth it. I would easily buy again and look forward to giving a few for Christmas.”

Others complimented the flavor of the coffee and espresso, saying it’s even put an end to their coffee-shop visits.

“I love my morning coffee even more now, and I don’t go out for coffee anymore because I bought this machine,” a shopper wrote. “I am really saving money due to the price of making it at home versus buying from a coffee shop.”

Another added, “The milk frother is perfect! I actually stopped going to Starbucks because I like my Mocha Cappuccinos better than theirs!”

And while the Nespresso VertuoPlus typically costs $250, right now you can still get the appliance for half-off at just $125. But there’s no telling how much longer this discount will last. Add it to your cart now before the price jumps back up.