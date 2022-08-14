Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'

Thin and crunchy zucchini chips, perfectly sliced tomatoes, and shredded hash browns are just a few strums away when you've got a mandoline. Sure, the kitchen tool is intimidatingly sharp, but it helps you achieve the most perfect slices of your favorite produce and eliminates the need to toil away doing all the prep work by hand. If you're in the market for one, Amazon shoppers say this bestselling pick is "well worth the money."

Complete with a sturdy plastic base, retractable chopping blades, two knobs to adjust it to your needs, and five interchangeable blades, the Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline is a one-stop shop for all of your chopping needs — and it's the No. 2 bestseller in Amazon's mandolines category. Its blade attachments include a slicer-blade, a wavy-blade, a shredder, a coarse shredder, and a grater.

To buy: Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

The two knobs on the side let you conceal or open up the additional chopping blades and choose your desired level of slicing thickness, ranging from 1 to 9 millimeters. You'll be able to achieve everything from thinly sliced potato chips and grated parmesan flakes to coarse cuts of fruits and vegetables for salads — all without picking up another kitchen tool.

The mandoline's attached handle makes it easy to stand it upright on your counter, so you can catch your sliced items as they fall. Plus, there's an included slicing guard that you can attach to the top of your produce to gain better slicing control and keep your hands safe from cuts.

Amazon shoppers have given this versatile tool over 16,500 five-star ratings, with one reviewer noting that it's "well worth the money". Another customer calls it a "must-have for any kitchen," while a second raves that this item "cut long strips" of zucchini "like butter." And one shopper who is a home chef and gardener says this product changed their life, adding that it's "as sharp as a steel professional knife", easy-to-clean, and well-constructed. It's important to note that several shoppers recommend purchasing a pair of cut-resistant gloves for extra caution, as the mandoline's blade is extremely sharp.

Plus, cleaning and storing this gadget couldn't be easier. It's dishwasher-safe, and the base collapses down so it won't take up too much space in your kitchen. It also comes with a convenient plastic case to safely store away all of the blade attachments when they're not in use.

For $30, the Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline is a high-quality kitchen gadget that will not only save you time in meal prep, but help you achieve perfectly sliced produce in a pinch, too. Head to Amazon to try it out now while it's 25% off.