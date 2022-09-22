Over 7,400 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Stylish Silicone Utensil Set That Is 'Exactly Right for Every Cooking Need'

So many of us tend to leave our go-to cooking utensils out on our countertops since they're in near-constant use. But missed-matched or worn-down spoons, spatulas, and strainers can often ruin the curated vibe you might've had in mind for your space. That's why shoppers love the Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set, since the pieces are not only functional, but cute enough that you'll actually want to display them.

The set's design combines style and service with BPA-free silicone tools on one end and acacia wood handles on the other. Each comes with a spoon, spoonula, spatula, turner, and slotted spoon. To make it even more stylish, you can choose between six different colors, like a toned-down gray, deep forest green, pumpkin orange, or midnight blue.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set, $25 with coupon (originally $28) at amazon.com

You can use these tools to turn, flip, scrape, or stir just about anything, since the silicone portion is heat-safe up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. "The soft but sturdy, heat-resistant working ends are exactly right for every cooking need: pans, pots, woks, sheets, whatever — this set contains a proper tool for the job," one shopper wrote.

Although the brand recommends avoiding any submerging in water due to the natural state of the acacia wood, reviewers say their nonstick ends are easy to clean.In fact, they have over 7,400 perfect ratings on Amazon.

"Each tool is very useful and easy to clean. I hand-wash them all and use them everyday as our pots and pans have a nonstick finish," a user wrote. "Even dried-on foods have come off with light [pressure]," a third person said. "So cute and work even better than my higher-end utensils," a fourth shopper added.

For a functional set of utensils that doesn't compromise on style, snap up the Miusco 5-Piece Nonstick Silicone Utensils Set now for just $25.

