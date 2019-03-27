14 Ideas for a Perfectly Minimalist Kitchen

There is no better feeling than having your kitchen space in order. We’re always looking for ways to clean and refine our living spaces without sacrificing character and utility. Creating a minimalist kitchen doesn’t have to mean getting rid of extra things you love (ice cream makers spark joy!). Try refining and organizing what you already have.

Choose minimalist kitchen essentials that fit your style and space best, whether it’s wooden accents, stainless steel or matte ceramics. Try a new bespoke kitchen gadget or test a new food storage method. Refresh your knife set or measuring cups with an upgrade you’re happy to display at all times. See below for some of our favorite minimalist kitchen ideas.