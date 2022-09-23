Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Say This Highly-Rated Peeling Knife 'Cuts Amazingly Well' Through Produce, and It's Only $7 Its razor-sharp blade and a comfortable nonslip handle make it a must-have. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 23, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Everyone needs a paring knife. These little utensils are sharp, durable, and just as necessary as a chef's knife — streamlining prep tasks like slicing tomatoes, mincing garlic, or trimming meat. For a version that's especially great for peeling, snap up this sharp shopper-loved knife, which is only $7 right now. Shoppers say the Mercer Culinary Peeling knife "cuts amazingly well." It has a razor-sharp curved steel blade and a comfortable nonslip rubber handle that's great for everyday jobs like peeling ginger or coring apples, to more precise assignments like trimming brisket, deveining shrimp, or supreming citrus with little loss. It weighs just .17 pounds and measures 2.5-inches, which won't take up too much space in your knife block. Plus, the thick base of the blade has textured finger points to comfortably rest your fingers and prevent cuts. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Mercer Culinary 2.5-Inch Millennia Peeling Knife, $7 (originally $14) at amazon.com "The quality of this knife is by far the best I have [ever] owned," wrote one pleased shopper, adding that it's an "excellent knife at an affordable price point" that maintains a good grip when it's wet. Another gave it five stars and called it a "great value," adding that it is particularly handy for cutting avocados and apples. It helped this person perfect the tourne technique — an oblong-style cut that gently tapers a vegetable's outer skin — on their potato. Another reviewer who used it to slice apples said they could "cut a portal into a different dimension" with the sharpness of this knife. The Only 3 Kitchen Knives You Really Need Currently 50% off, the Mercer Culinary 2.5-Inch Millennia Peeling Knife is a quality purchase you'll pick up time and time again. It's perfect for everything from slicing chicken and cubing fruits, to peeling butternut squash. And since it's only $7 right now, you won't have buyer's remorse later on. Head to Amazon to snap it up for yourself. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine Hang Kitchen Towels Anywhere with These Modern-Looking Adhesive Hooks That Are Just $9 at Amazon It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds Over 7,400 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Stylish Silicone Utensil Set That Is 'Exactly Right for Every Cooking Need Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit