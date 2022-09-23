Shoppers Say This Highly-Rated Peeling Knife 'Cuts Amazingly Well' Through Produce, and It's Only $7

Its razor-sharp blade and a comfortable nonslip handle make it a must-have.

Published on September 23, 2022

Mercer Culinary Peeling/Tourne Knife Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone needs a paring knife. These little utensils are sharp, durable, and just as necessary as a chef's knife — streamlining prep tasks like slicing tomatoes, mincing garlic, or trimming meat. For a version that's especially great for peeling, snap up this sharp shopper-loved knife, which is only $7 right now.

Shoppers say the Mercer Culinary Peeling knife "cuts amazingly well." It has a razor-sharp curved steel blade and a comfortable nonslip rubber handle that's great for everyday jobs like peeling ginger or coring apples, to more precise assignments like trimming brisket, deveining shrimp, or supreming citrus with little loss. It weighs just .17 pounds and measures 2.5-inches, which won't take up too much space in your knife block. Plus, the thick base of the blade has textured finger points to comfortably rest your fingers and prevent cuts.

Mercer Culinary Peeling/Tourne Knife
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Mercer Culinary 2.5-Inch Millennia Peeling Knife, $7 (originally $14) at amazon.com

"The quality of this knife is by far the best I have [ever] owned," wrote one pleased shopper, adding that it's an "excellent knife at an affordable price point" that maintains a good grip when it's wet.

Another gave it five stars and called it a "great value," adding that it is particularly handy for cutting avocados and apples. It helped this person perfect the tourne technique — an oblong-style cut that gently tapers a vegetable's outer skin — on their potato. Another reviewer who used it to slice apples said they could "cut a portal into a different dimension" with the sharpness of this knife.

Currently 50% off, the Mercer Culinary 2.5-Inch Millennia Peeling Knife is a quality purchase you'll pick up time and time again. It's perfect for everything from slicing chicken and cubing fruits, to peeling butternut squash. And since it's only $7 right now, you won't have buyer's remorse later on. Head to Amazon to snap it up for yourself.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

