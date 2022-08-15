Turns Out This Bread Knife Is Also an 'Outstanding Slicer for Meat,' According to Amazon Shoppers

Sure, bread knives are perfect for cutting crusty loaves and spongy cakes. But have you thought of using one to effortlessly slice through smoky ribs, baked chicken, or roasted pork tenderloin? According to Amazon shoppers, this bestselling blade from Mercer is a must-have for slicing meat — and it's just $26.

The Mercer Culinary Millennia 10-Inch Bread Knife is Amazon's bestselling bread knife, with over 13,500 five-star ratings from shoppers. In fact, it also nabbed the best overall slot for our favorite bread knife for its sharp edge, affordability, and performance. Thanks to a long, sharp wavy-edged carbon steel serrated blade, this 10-inch tool slices through everything from tough tender tomatoes to tough-skinned watermelon with ease. Weighing less than half a pound, it has a plastic and rubber handle that fits comfortably in your hand without slipping out.

Mercer Culinary M23210 Millennia Black Handle
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Mercer Culinary Millennia 10-Inch Wavy Edge Bread Knife, $26 at amazon.com

These design features make the 10-inch Mercer bread knife an excellent tool for slicing thick barbecue brisket, roasted turkey, whole chickens, and more. In fact, one shopper noted that its sharp blade cuts through grilled meats "like butter." Another echoed this claim, stating that it's an "outstanding slicer for meat." They added that it cuts effortlessly and that they prefer it to their 8-inch chef's knife for slicing boneless meats. A third shopper explained that the sharp serrated blade doesn't shred the meat, making for long, straight, and even strokes on meat roasts.

Like other knives, it's not a good idea to clean the Mercer bread knife in the dishwasher. Instead, run it under warm water and soap, then pat dry. And while you can't hone its serrated blade, shoppers noted that it "stayed sharp" after months of use.

No matter what's on your cutting board, the versatile Mercer Culinary 10-inch Bread Knife is a great addition to your kitchen. For $26, you'll get a high-quality knife that not only stays sharp, but makes slicing a breeze. Head to Amazon now to get your own.

