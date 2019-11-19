These Kitchen Shears Can Cut Through Practically Anything—and They're 53% Off Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Every kitchen needs a good pair of shears. They’re not only handy for opening packaging or trimming a truss, but indispensable for all sorts of ingredient prep. With kitchen shears, you can easily break down a chicken, chop up a bundle of herbs, slice through pasta dough, or even dice meat for stews.

They’re a kitchen workhorse that never quits, and with Thanksgiving right around the corner, now is a good time to get yourself a pair. Luckily, Amazon’s best-selling kitchen shears are 53% off.

The Mairico Premium Kitchen Shears are made with durable and sharp stainless-steel blades for effortless slicing and chopping. They also feature thoughtful details like large non-slip handles, as well as a bottle opener built into the blade. And although they’re dishwasher-safe, it’s best to handwash for a lasting edge.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have rated the shears five stars, praising how versatile they are and how easy they are to hold.

“Incredible value,” a user wrote. “Very heavy and very sharp, but more importantly they're very comfortable to use, especially if you're cutting something that takes extra pressure or cutting large quantities of something. I haven't had any hand cramps while using.”

Others described how the shears stand up to even the toughest of tasks, like spatchcocking chickens and turkeys.

“These shears are absolutely marvelous. I've had good quality knives for many years as I'm a prodigious home cook, but every pair of shears I've had that came as part of a knife set weren't worth a fig. I bought these as my final attempt to give shears a chance. The day I got them, I prepared a spatchcocked chicken and these shears made it as easy as cutting through butter,” another customer wrote.

A third added, “I performed the ultimate test—I cut the backbone out of a 23-pound turkey with these bad boys. If the shears can get through that, then they're good in my book!”

Typically, the Mairico Premium Kitchen Shears are an affordable $15—but right now you can snag them for a steal of just $7. Buy one (or two!) today from Amazon while it’s still on super sale to make your kitchen prep a breeze.