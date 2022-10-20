There are a handful of appliances everyone should have in their kitchen ahead of the holidays, and one of them is a personal blender. They take up little space on the counter and can blend anything you'd need for a gathering in a jiffy — from drinks, soups, sauces, dressings, salsas, and more. And, we're happy to report that a Food & Wine fave that ticks all the boxes is on sale. You can snap up the 11-Piece Magic Bullet Blender Set for just $30 at Amazon

Made by the same brand as Nutribullet, this powerful blender is an already affordable bestseller thanks to its easy-to-use-design. The set comes with 11 pieces, including lids, three cup sizes, and a guide with 10-second recipes.

It's less than a foot tall and only 4-inches wide, but can handle up to 16-fluid-ounces, depending on what cup you choose. Plus, many of the accessories are dishwasher- safe too. Both of those aspects are key in daily life, but especially important when it comes to hosting or prepping foods for a big holiday meal.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: 11-Piece Magic Bullet Blender Set, $30 (originally $40) at amazon.com

It'll blend, mix, whip, grind, and chop a variety of ingredients, like garlic, onion, peppers, and more. Just be mindful of how long the blender's in motion for chunkier mixtures like salsa.

Food & Wine testers ranked it as one of their favorite personal blenders since it takes up very little space and is easy to wash.

"Not only is the entire blender very compact, but the 12- and 16-ounce cups are perfect for single servings of smoothies, dips, and more. And they're still very easy to wash, unlike some of the narrower cups we tried. You can fit your hand inside the cup to clean with a sponge, and the shallow blades feel safer to put your hands around," testers wrote.

They noted the 250-watt motor won't be strong enough to blend seeds or ice completely; however, it wasn't a deal-breaker, since this blender is small, affordable, and still versatile in its own right.

In addition to the Food & Wine seal of approval, the Magic Bullet has nearly 63,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and ranks No. 1 in its countertop blender bestseller list too.

We can think of so many ways this little appliance will be a holiday workhorse: Use it to chop ingredients, froth drinks like a blended hot cocoa, blend soups, make chunky salsas or smooth hummus for parties, mix pancake batter, and so much more. The options are endless with this tiny-but-mighty blender, especially ahead of hosting season.

Snap the Magic Blender set up now on Amazon while it's just $30.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: