After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand

Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.

These knives, which celebrity chef, Top Chef-winner, and restaurateur Brooke Williamson, described to the brand as having the "perfect weight and the perfect level of comfort in the handle," are stunning. The professionally handmade olive wood set (they're also available with black or red handles) is particularly elegant in its simplicity. The 100% full-tang (meaning the blade extends into the handle) and fully forged metal knives included in this set are an 8.5-inch chef's knife, a 6-inch nakiri knife, 9-inch bread knife, and 3.8-inch paring knife. They can be purchased separately, but are on sale if ordered together.

To buy: Made In Knife Set, From $309 (originally $346) at madeincookware.com

The knives feel heavy enough in my hand that they do the work of cutting, slicing, paring, and dicing for me, but light enough that I've been able to hold onto them for a full day of cooking without getting fatigued. These knives arrived extremely sharp right out of the box and haven't skipped a beat as I've used them regularly over the past few weeks. The chef's knife has been my daily go-to for any and all tasks, while the nakiri knife, a blade I haven't owned before, has made quick work out of chopping and dicing piles of vegetables for chilis and soups. The bread knife slices through loaves and boules without snagging or tearing at the crusts, and the paring knife fits better in my palm than others I've owned and was the perfect sous chef for peeling apples for a galette I made last weekend.

Since Made In has quite the following — the brand has been endorsed and used by chefs like Tom Colicchio and Nancy Silverton — it's no surprise that this knife set has garnered over 3,500 reviews with an average star rating of 4.9.

Several shoppers agree with my impression of the knives and say the set is "stunning to look at," "simply gorgeous," and that they make a "beautiful gift." But aside from their looks, buyers also appreciate how sharp and high-quality the knives are, too.

One reviewer said of the chef's knife that the "balance and heft of this knife is perfect." Another added that the knives are "sturdy, easy to handle, and they cut with ease," and that after using this set, they'll "never use another brand."Give yourself (or someone very special) the gift of the only knives you'll ever need by ordering the Made In Knife Set today and experience the difference.