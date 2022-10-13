Some of the best meals come piping hot out of a Dutch oven. Their deep and wide shape along with their ability to hold heat extremely well make them perfect for those belly warming fall and winter dishes.

There's little that can be improved upon when it comes to this piece of cookware, but Lodge took it upon itself to craft up a heavy-duty pre-seasoned cast iron version. This durable Dutch oven will generate the best sears on all of your meats and veggies, as well as create the perfect environment for your soups, stews, and sourdough loaves. The biggest bonus? It's on sale for 38% off.

To buy: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $113) at amazon.com

Made with Lodge's signature cast iron, this Dutch oven arrives rubbed with vegetable oil, so you don't have to worry about seasoning it straight away. It has a 7-quart capacity, meaning it can hold a large amount of any of your slow-cooked dishes, as well as a lid and two sturdy handles to help you transport your dish. You can use this pot on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or smoker, or even over the high-heat of a campfire or a wood-burning stove.

Thanks to Lodge's long- standing reputation for durable cast iron cookware, its Ddutch oven — whether small, large, or with extra accessories — has generated over 25,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling out that it'll last a lifetime, too. Its material allows it to have extremely even, long-lasting heat retention, which is a major reason shoppers love it.

"It heats evenly and stays warm after you're done cooking for a very long time keeping the food warm," one shopper wrote. They added, "It's very heavy, and I'm excited that I'll be able to pass [it] down to my grandchildren."

Other users call out their favorite uses for it. "It's very versatile!! From bread, biscuit[s], chilis, stews, soup, and so much more. It's a 10 for me," a second person wrote. A third called out that they mainly use it for sourdough. "It's quite big, so it makes huge sourdough loaves. Heats evenly, yielding a nice, crisp crust," they added. Others write that they use it for beans, to heat up foods on the smoker, or on campsites.

A fourth shopper kept their review very simple, stating that it's "one of the best things I've ever purchased." Since it's cast iron, you want to make sure you care for it with minimal soap, dry it well, and season it with oil.

As a versatile mainstay, it's definitely a good idea to snap up the Lodge cast iron Dutch oven while it's 38% off.

