Lifestyle Kitchen Lodge's Cast Iron Dutch Oven Is a Guaranteed Kitchen Workhorse for Fall and Winter, and It's 38% Off Snap up this essential for less than $100 right now. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Some of the best meals come piping hot out of a Dutch oven. Their deep and wide shape along with their ability to hold heat extremely well make them perfect for those belly warming fall and winter dishes. There's little that can be improved upon when it comes to this piece of cookware, but Lodge took it upon itself to craft up a heavy-duty pre-seasoned cast iron version. This durable Dutch oven will generate the best sears on all of your meats and veggies, as well as create the perfect environment for your soups, stews, and sourdough loaves. The biggest bonus? It's on sale for 38% off. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Lodge Pre-Seasoned 7-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $70 (originally $113) at amazon.com Made with Lodge's signature cast iron, this Dutch oven arrives rubbed with vegetable oil, so you don't have to worry about seasoning it straight away. It has a 7-quart capacity, meaning it can hold a large amount of any of your slow-cooked dishes, as well as a lid and two sturdy handles to help you transport your dish. You can use this pot on the stove, in the oven, on the grill or smoker, or even over the high-heat of a campfire or a wood-burning stove. Thanks to Lodge's long- standing reputation for durable cast iron cookware, its Ddutch oven — whether small, large, or with extra accessories — has generated over 25,300 perfect ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling out that it'll last a lifetime, too. Its material allows it to have extremely even, long-lasting heat retention, which is a major reason shoppers love it. "It heats evenly and stays warm after you're done cooking for a very long time keeping the food warm," one shopper wrote. They added, "It's very heavy, and I'm excited that I'll be able to pass [it] down to my grandchildren." Other users call out their favorite uses for it. "It's very versatile!! From bread, biscuit[s], chilis, stews, soup, and so much more. It's a 10 for me," a second person wrote. A third called out that they mainly use it for sourdough. "It's quite big, so it makes huge sourdough loaves. Heats evenly, yielding a nice, crisp crust," they added. Others write that they use it for beans, to heat up foods on the smoker, or on campsites. The 8 Best Fire Pits of 2022 A fourth shopper kept their review very simple, stating that it's "one of the best things I've ever purchased." Since it's cast iron, you want to make sure you care for it with minimal soap, dry it well, and season it with oil. As a versatile mainstay, it's definitely a good idea to snap up the Lodge cast iron Dutch oven while it's 38% off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: The 7 Best Instant Read Thermometers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals The 12 Best Holiday Pie Baking Tools of 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit