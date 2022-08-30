Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day

From its durable skillets and barbecue-level grill pans, to its versatile camping cookware, Lodge has been the single most trusted name in cast iron goods since 1896. And while the pro-chef cookware brand is typically on the affordable scale, a sale always sweetens the buy. Luckily, Amazon quietly slashed prices on a handful of Lodge cookware and accessories ahead of Labor Day, making it a great time to shop before the holiday rush.

Right now, take up to 33% off Lodge's cast iron pans, accessories, and camping cookware on Amazon. You'll find coveted items like the brand's classic cast iron skillets and grill pans, as well as other great finds like trivets, lids, griddles, and baking dishes.

Prices start at just $15, and these discounts are almost too good to pass up. Not to mention, Amazon's Labor Day sale is the perfect opportunity to prep for your end-of-summer barbecue, or begin upgrading your cookware for fall. Below is a rundown of some of our favorite items to shop.

Snap up Lodge's tried-and-true favorite, the Signature Cast Iron Skillet for only $30. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a pre-seasoned base that achieves perfectly seared steaks, cheesy frittatas, and crunchy pan pizzas with ease. Plus, you'll get a silicone handle with the purchase, which protects you from burning yourself.

Every home cook needs a trivet to shield their delicate countertops and tables from burn marks. Lodge's now-$15 version not only does that, but it doubles as a meat rack for Dutch ovens that are 4 quarts or larger. It has a stable cast iron design with small nubs at the bottom to stand it up, making it great for cooking chicken thighs, burgers, or even cakes. .

Achieve restaurant-worthy meals right from your stovetop using this reversible grill and griddle combo. The flat side is great for whipping up hashbrowns, fried eggs, and paninis over the stove, while the grill side helps you get a char-kissed steak from inside your house. Plus, the side handles make it easy to transport it from grill to table, and it's down to only $50.

Another underrated find? This 14-inch wok. It's ideal for spicy stir-fry, pad see ew, and fried rice dishes thanks to its flat base that cooks items evenly. There are also two handles on the sides for easy transporting, and it's induction-cooktop safe. Not to mention, its deep bowl makes it great for campfire cookouts.

Alternatively, this cast iron Dutch oven is made for hearty stews, soups, and chilis over the fire. There's a convenient handle to hang it over your cooking setup and legs at the bottom to stand it up while serving. Score it now for only $60.

There are so many other great items to shop on Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some more highlights.