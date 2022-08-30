Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day Perfect for all of your camping, grilling, and cooking needs starting at $15. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon From its durable skillets and barbecue-level grill pans, to its versatile camping cookware, Lodge has been the single most trusted name in cast iron goods since 1896. And while the pro-chef cookware brand is typically on the affordable scale, a sale always sweetens the buy. Luckily, Amazon quietly slashed prices on a handful of Lodge cookware and accessories ahead of Labor Day, making it a great time to shop before the holiday rush. Right now, take up to 33% off Lodge's cast iron pans, accessories, and camping cookware on Amazon. You'll find coveted items like the brand's classic cast iron skillets and grill pans, as well as other great finds like trivets, lids, griddles, and baking dishes. Prices start at just $15, and these discounts are almost too good to pass up. Not to mention, Amazon's Labor Day sale is the perfect opportunity to prep for your end-of-summer barbecue, or begin upgrading your cookware for fall. Below is a rundown of some of our favorite items to shop. The Best Cast Iron Pans Guaranteed to Last a Lifetime Snap up Lodge's tried-and-true favorite, the Signature Cast Iron Skillet for only $30. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and has a pre-seasoned base that achieves perfectly seared steaks, cheesy frittatas, and crunchy pan pizzas with ease. Plus, you'll get a silicone handle with the purchase, which protects you from burning yourself. Every home cook needs a trivet to shield their delicate countertops and tables from burn marks. Lodge's now-$15 version not only does that, but it doubles as a meat rack for Dutch ovens that are 4 quarts or larger. It has a stable cast iron design with small nubs at the bottom to stand it up, making it great for cooking chicken thighs, burgers, or even cakes. . Achieve restaurant-worthy meals right from your stovetop using this reversible grill and griddle combo. The flat side is great for whipping up hashbrowns, fried eggs, and paninis over the stove, while the grill side helps you get a char-kissed steak from inside your house. Plus, the side handles make it easy to transport it from grill to table, and it's down to only $50. Another underrated find? This 14-inch wok. It's ideal for spicy stir-fry, pad see ew, and fried rice dishes thanks to its flat base that cooks items evenly. There are also two handles on the sides for easy transporting, and it's induction-cooktop safe. Not to mention, its deep bowl makes it great for campfire cookouts. Alternatively, this cast iron Dutch oven is made for hearty stews, soups, and chilis over the fire. There's a convenient handle to hang it over your cooking setup and legs at the bottom to stand it up while serving. Score it now for only $60. There are so many other great items to shop on Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some more highlights. 14-Inch Cast Iron Wok Courtesy of Amazon $50 (was $75) at Amazon With superior heat retention and a flat base, this wok cooks vegetables, proteins, and spices to perfection. Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder Courtesy of Amazon $30 (was $45) at Amazon This 12-inch skillet is your foolproof canvas for everything from fluffy Dutch babies and crispy bacon to roasted chicken dishes. 12-Inch Cast Iron Lid Courtesy of Amazon $25 (was $38) at Amazon Lock in juices with a must-have companion for your cast iron pans. Bonus: It's 33% off. Cast Iron Trivet/Meat Rack Courtesy of Amazon $15 (was $16) at Amazon A trusty rack that doubles as a place to prop up cakes, proteins, and other items that need to cool. Pro-Grid Reversible Grill/Griddle Courtesy of Amazon $50 (was $75) at Amazon A double-sided two-for-one special for only $50. Seasoned Cast Iron Melting Pot Courtesy of Amazon $20 (was $26) at Amazon This little pot is "fantastic for open fire cooking," according to one shopper. It also is great for making simple syrup, browning butter, or melting chocolate. 9-Inch Cast Iron Mini Wok Courtesy of Amazon $27 (was $30) at Amazon Users can't get enough of Lodge's mini wok. "I've never met a wok-meets-cast-iron match like this one," one said. "I'm in love." 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan Courtesy of Amazon $20 (was $30) at Amazon A dual-handle version of Lodge's signature cast iron skillet that makes it easy to transport food from stove to tabletop. 5-Quart Cast Iron Deep Camp Dutch Oven, 5-Quart $60 (was $90) at Amazon This cauldron-like camping accessory is a must for filling bowls of soup or hearty oatmeal over the fire. 3-Quart Cast Iron Deep Skillet with Lid Courtesy of Amazon $53 (was $68) at Amazon If you're craving fried chicken, this is the skillet for you. Users say it's large enough to fry a whole bird. Double Play Reversible Grill/Griddle Courtesy of Amazon $35 (was $53) at Amazon With over 16,600 perfect ratings, you know this versatile grill and griddle duo is worth the investment. Get it while it's just $35. 10.25-Inch Cast Iron Skillet Courtesy of Amazon $20 (was $30) at Amazon A hardcore skillet built to last you a lifetime, and it's only $20. Square Cast Iron Grill Pan Courtesy of Amazon $22 (was $33) at Amazon Pick up this now-$22 grill pan for perfectly charred fish, proteins, and veggies without the need to head outside. Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Iron Cover Courtesy of Amazon $75 (was $113) at Amazon Save $38 on this beloved Dutch oven that can be used over the stove or on the grill.