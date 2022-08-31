Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Say This Wood Serving Board Is Just as Stunning as Expensive Options, and It's Only $15 Impress your guests for less. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're looking to serve up a beautiful cake or an expertly made charcuterie board for guests (or yourself, if we're being honest) a proper platter or plate can make all the difference. After all, you eat with your eyes first. And, with the rising popularity of natural decor and cottage-themed parties, a solid wood platter does just the trick. Luckily, we found this Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server that looks expensive, but isn't — especially since you can snap it up on sale at Amazon. This rustic acacia wood platter is a stylish statement piece for casual get-togethers or special events. Measuring 12- to 15-inches wide, it is large enough to hold intricately-crafted cheese spreads, lofty cakes, and any hors d'oeuvres you can dream of. Plus, it has a stable footed base, so you don't have to worry about it sliding around. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server, $15 (originally $26) at amazon.com Although this board currently costs as little as $15, shoppers agree that it looks the part just as well as any expensive name-brand competitors do. Each piece is handcrafted from wood and has unique variations in size and appearance. And reviewers say the 2.75-pound boards are as sturdy as they are stunning. "The live edge is beautiful and the finish on the piece not only brings out the beauty of the wood, it makes it very easy to wipe off and clean," one reviewer said. Shoppers also praise it for its craftsmanship. "Outstanding value, workmanship, and beauty of this natural wood product," said a person who used it at their wedding. Since this piece is handmade, you'll want to hand-wash it with mild soap and cool water, though shoppers say this is a breeze. A gentle coat of mineral oil every so often to help condition the piece will do wonders as well, the brand says. These Amber Glass Soap Bottles Will Add Instant Warmth to Your Kitchen—Plus They're on Sale Many have noted they've used the boards for events like weddings and baby showers, as well as a simple decor element in their kitchen. Regardless of the occasion, it'll surely add that beautiful rustic touch just in time for fall. Head over to Amazon now to pick up the Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server while it's 42% off — we're not sure how long the deal will last. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit