Shoppers Say This Wood Serving Board Is Just as Stunning as Expensive Options, and It's Only $15

Whether you're looking to serve up a beautiful cake or an expertly made charcuterie board for guests (or yourself, if we're being honest) a proper platter or plate can make all the difference. After all, you eat with your eyes first. And, with the rising popularity of natural decor and cottage-themed parties, a solid wood platter does just the trick. Luckily, we found this Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server that looks expensive, but isn't — especially since you can snap it up on sale at Amazon.

This rustic acacia wood platter is a stylish statement piece for casual get-togethers or special events. Measuring 12- to 15-inches wide, it is large enough to hold intricately-crafted cheese spreads, lofty cakes, and any hors d'oeuvres you can dream of. Plus, it has a stable footed base, so you don't have to worry about it sliding around.

To buy: Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server, $15 (originally $26) at amazon.com

Although this board currently costs as little as $15, shoppers agree that it looks the part just as well as any expensive name-brand competitors do. Each piece is handcrafted from wood and has unique variations in size and appearance. And reviewers say the 2.75-pound boards are as sturdy as they are stunning.

"The live edge is beautiful and the finish on the piece not only brings out the beauty of the wood, it makes it very easy to wipe off and clean," one reviewer said. Shoppers also praise it for its craftsmanship. "Outstanding value, workmanship, and beauty of this natural wood product," said a person who used it at their wedding.

Since this piece is handmade, you'll want to hand-wash it with mild soap and cool water, though shoppers say this is a breeze. A gentle coat of mineral oil every so often to help condition the piece will do wonders as well, the brand says.

Many have noted they've used the boards for events like weddings and baby showers, as well as a simple decor element in their kitchen. Regardless of the occasion, it'll surely add that beautiful rustic touch just in time for fall.

Head over to Amazon now to pick up the Lipper International Acacia Tree Bark Server while it's 42% off — we're not sure how long the deal will last.