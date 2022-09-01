Just In: Le Creuset's New Color for Fall Is Inspired by a Warming, Versatile Spice

Whether it's grated into a sweet peach cobbler or a creamy ricotta lasagna filling, nutmeg is one of my favorite spices to instantly enhance a dish. Its warm, nutty flavor is powerful enough to stand on its own, but also complements sweet and savory dishes without overpowering other ingredients — a team player, if you will. Which is why I'm delighted to tell you that Le Creuset's newest shade for fall is none other than Nutmeg.

The name Nutmeg comes as no surprise, as Le Creuset often dubs its seasonal color launches after foods. (See also: Olive, Truffle, Agave, and Nectar.) The color is a modern and neutral ombré with tones of cream, brown, and gray. Each piece features a beautifully shaded body, with a creamier color on the top that melts into a darker brown hue on the bottom.

Just like the spice, Nutmeg's shade has a distinct warming presence that can stand alone or match with nearly any color palette, from kitchens sprinkled with cool pops of color to ones outfitted with earthy tones. And since nutmeg is the star of so many fall dishes like juicy apple crisps, silky vegetable soups, and delicious pumpkin pies — this launch couldn't be more fitting.

"As a creamy chameleon that can round out cool-toned palettes or ground warmer hues alike, Le Creuset's Nutmeg joins this selective group of flexible neutrals," the brand wrote on its site. "The mark of good design is its ability to outlast trends, and with its well-balanced range of tones, Nutmeg is poised to bring beauty to kitchens and family tables for decades to come."

This new shade is available in over a dozen of Le Creuset's signature cookware items, including its popular round Dutch oven, 9-inch skillet, and braiser, as well as its tea kettle and baking dishes. Each piece is a beautiful addition to your kitchen as we settle into cooler weather and spend more time indoors cooking.

Nutmeg launched today exclusively at Le Creuset's website, Le Creuset Signature stores, and Sur La Table. What's more, several pieces are already on sale, including a pair of baking dishes we know you'll use for fall baking projects. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items to shop from this new collection.