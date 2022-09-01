Lifestyle Kitchen Just In: Le Creuset's New Color for Fall Is Inspired by a Warming, Versatile Spice And you can already snag pieces on sale. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Le Creuset Whether it's grated into a sweet peach cobbler or a creamy ricotta lasagna filling, nutmeg is one of my favorite spices to instantly enhance a dish. Its warm, nutty flavor is powerful enough to stand on its own, but also complements sweet and savory dishes without overpowering other ingredients — a team player, if you will. Which is why I'm delighted to tell you that Le Creuset's newest shade for fall is none other than Nutmeg. The name Nutmeg comes as no surprise, as Le Creuset often dubs its seasonal color launches after foods. (See also: Olive, Truffle, Agave, and Nectar.) The color is a modern and neutral ombré with tones of cream, brown, and gray. Each piece features a beautifully shaded body, with a creamier color on the top that melts into a darker brown hue on the bottom. Just like the spice, Nutmeg's shade has a distinct warming presence that can stand alone or match with nearly any color palette, from kitchens sprinkled with cool pops of color to ones outfitted with earthy tones. And since nutmeg is the star of so many fall dishes like juicy apple crisps, silky vegetable soups, and delicious pumpkin pies — this launch couldn't be more fitting. Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day "As a creamy chameleon that can round out cool-toned palettes or ground warmer hues alike, Le Creuset's Nutmeg joins this selective group of flexible neutrals," the brand wrote on its site. "The mark of good design is its ability to outlast trends, and with its well-balanced range of tones, Nutmeg is poised to bring beauty to kitchens and family tables for decades to come." This new shade is available in over a dozen of Le Creuset's signature cookware items, including its popular round Dutch oven, 9-inch skillet, and braiser, as well as its tea kettle and baking dishes. Each piece is a beautiful addition to your kitchen as we settle into cooler weather and spend more time indoors cooking. Nutmeg launched today exclusively at Le Creuset's website, Le Creuset Signature stores, and Sur La Table. What's more, several pieces are already on sale, including a pair of baking dishes we know you'll use for fall baking projects. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite items to shop from this new collection. Signature 4.5-Quart Round Dutch Oven, Courtesy of Le Creuset $260 at Le Creuset Meet your go-to pot for crusty loaves, braised short ribs, and soups galore this fall. Classic 9-Inch Skillet Courtesy of Le Creuset $175 at Le Creuset Made of enameled cast iron, this classic skillet is a great essential for seared steaks, thick gravies, and Dutch babies. Its handle makes it easy to pop into the oven, and its pour spouts are optimal for pouring liquids. 3.5-Quart Signature Braiser Courtesy of Le Creuset $368 at Le Creuset Savory Oso Bucco, pull-apart briskets, and delicious roasted chicken dishes are possible with this oven essential. 1.25- Quart Demi Kettle Courtesy of Le Creuset $68 (was $84) at Le Creuset With a 1.25-quart capacity, this stovetop kettle is made from carbon steel that boils water quickly and looks beautiful while doing it. Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of 2 Courtesy of Le Creuset $58 (was $75) at Le Creuset Cheesy baked zitis, decadent quiches, and handmade focaccias belong in these gorgeous stoneware baking dishes that are oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it's on sale for $58 and you get a set of two. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit