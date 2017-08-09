Get Huge Discounts on Le Creuset Pots at Their Factory to Table Sale

There’s a reason everyone from Julia Child to regular old Food & Wine editors loves Le Creuset cookware: It’s high-quality. You can do everything from deep-fry to bake bread in one of its Dutch ovens and the pot will last forever. But, that quality comes with a hefty price tag. It’s no wonder the not-Le Creuset versions of similar looking pots and pans are so popular. But lovers of the genuine article can buy some discounted Le Creuset for a good cause during the company’s Factory to Table sale at Music City Center in Nashville.

The sale will run from Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 with a VIP event on Thursday, September 28 featuring food from chefs RJ Cooper of Henley and Bryan Weaver of Butcher & Bee. After successful runs in Charleston and Ft. Worth, Texas, Nashville is the third stop for the event, which donates all proceeds from the ticket sales for Thursday, Friday and Saturday to The Nashville Food Project and Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

For those who make it down to Tennessee, Le Creuset said that they will be able to buy colors and shapes of the famous cookware rarely seen in the United States and they’ll be able to do it for up to 70 percent off the retail price. Those hard-to-find shapes will include their fait tout, a combination sauté/braiser rarely sold at major Le Creuset outlets like Williams-Sonoma or Sur la Table and the colors will include matte licorice, midnight gray and cool mint. And while their cast iron cookware is the headliner of the sale, they’ll also have small kitchen tools, textiles and everything else the company makes available as well.

Tickets for a two-hour long shopping sessions on Friday or early-bird sessions on Saturday are available here for $10 and for the VIP for $25. Sunday sessions are free to the public but everyone is encouraged to bring a canned good to donate.

You can always just resort to buying online if you can’t make it to Nashville, but come on, who doesn’t want to take a trip to Music City.

The Le Creuset Factory to Table sale runs from September 28-October 1 at Music City Center, 201 5th Avenue S​outh, in Nashville.​​​​​​