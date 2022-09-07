Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a New Collection of Fall-Themed Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $24

Trust us, you need a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Photo: Courtesy of Le Creuset

As soon as the calendar strikes September, I'm fully prepared for spiked cider, comfort dishes, spooky stories, crunchy leaves, and all things pumpkin. And if you ask me, there's nothing like some themed decor to get me in the fall spirit — which is why I'm heading to Le Creuset.

The French cookware brand made a big splash when it unveiled its newest color, Nutmeg, but shoppers might have missed another fresh addition on its site. From Halloween bat designs to gourd-shaped cookware, Le Creuset launched one of the cutest fall collections I've seen yet, starting at just $24.

No matter if you pick a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven or a shiny black stock pot fitted with a flying bat design, you can easily amp up the comforting (and spooky) feeling of fall every time you're in the kitchen. The designs combine a good ol' theme with total functionality, since the pieces are made with hearty materials like enameled cast iron, carbon steel, and stoneware. Because of Le Creuset's expert craftsmanship, all of the six items in the collection are sure to last you for many fall cooking projects to come.

With some of the best-quality cookware according to professionals and everyday customers alike, it's no surprise that some items have already sold out, like the Sea Salt Mini Pumpkin Cocotte. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up these fall-perfect pieces for the upcoming season while they're still in stock.

Pumpkin Cocotte

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$368 at Le Creuset

If you're looking for a kitchen workhorse, you're going to want to grab one of these 4-quart pumpkin cocottes (aka Dutch ovens). This new piece is guaranteed to be a mainstay, since it can hold heat incredibly well thanks to its enameled cast iron material. Use it for anything from cozy squash soups to cinnamon-swirl sourdough bread loafs to hearty and rich stews. It's oven-safe, stovetop-safe, and dishwasher-safe, plus it comes in colors like blue Sea Salt, orange, or cream Meringue.

Pumpkin Casserole

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$125 at Le Creuset

No matter if you're baking an apple pie, a cheesy pasta casserole, or some Thanksgiving-worthy stuffing, you'll want to snap up this 2-quart pumpkin-shaped casserole dish. Similar to the cocotte, this piece is oven-, broiler-, and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it comes in four different colors, too.

Mini Pumpkin Cocotte

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$34 at Le Creuset

Aside from being the cutest ever, this piece can make all of your mini pot pie, French onion soup, or apple crumble dreams come true. This mini version of the larger cocotte is made of stoneware instead of cast iron, and comes in at just over 4 inches tall and 5 inches wide, making it perfect for individualized desserts and dishes. The Sea Salt shade has already sold out, so you'll want to act fast if you're interested.

Bat Stock Pot

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$120 at Le Creuset

Halloween lovers can snap up this 8-quart stock pot to make large batches of soups and sauces, or pasta dinners for a crowd. It's compatible with all cooktops, plus its nonporous material makes it resistant to holding flavors or stains.

Bat Mug

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$24 at Le Creuset

Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or a cup of spiced hot cocoa in these fitting 14-ounce bat mugs. They're dishwasher-, microwave-, and broiler-safe, so you can even get creative with single-serve desserts, too.

Halloween Cakelet Pan

Le Creuset Fall Collection
Courtesy of Le Creuset
$25 at Le Creuset

This 12-cup cakelet pan features ghosts, pumpkins, and bat shaped tins, making for the perfect Halloween-themed mini cakes. The wide rim has heat-resistant silicone grips so it's easier to transfer out of the oven, and the carbon steel body won't bend or warp in high heat.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Le Creuset Nutmeg Launch
Just In: Le Creuset's New Color for Fall Is Inspired by a Warming, Versatile Spice
Vitamin and Le Creuset Dutch Oven
The Best Kitchen Tools and Appliances That Are Worth the Splurge
Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven and Signature Roaster
Run, Don't Walk—Le Creuset Slashed Up to 40% Off Its Beloved Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $6
Our Place sale
Our Place's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up
Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off
Lodge sale
Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day
Aarke Premium Carbonator
The Best Copper Tools to Add Some Shine to Your Kitchen
Le Creuset products
Act Fast: Amazon Quietly Discounted Tons of Popular Le Creuset Cookware
best dutch ovens
Every Home Cook Needs a Dutch Oven—Here Are 10 of the Best
Prime Day
Act Fast: Dutch Ovens from Lodge, Le Creuset, and Calphalon Are Already on Sale at Amazon
Prime Day
Deal Alert! Le Creuset Dutch Ovens, Bakeware, and Grills Are All on Sale
Prime Day
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Colorful Le Creuset Dutch Ovens Ahead of Prime Day—Save Up to $131 Right Now
Tested the Best Casserole Dishes
We Tested the Best Casserole Dishes for Crispy Lasagna—These Are Our Favorites
Nonstick cookware
Here's How to Get Our Favorite Nonstick Skillets on Sale Before Amazon Prime Day
Caraway, Le Creuset, and Our Place cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware to Buy in 2022
Buttery Cast-Iron Shrimp with Winter Salad
The Best Cast Iron Pans Guaranteed to Last a Lifetime