Lifestyle Kitchen Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a New Collection of Fall-Themed Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $24 Trust us, you need a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven. By Kristin Montemarano Published on September 7, 2022 Photo: Courtesy of Le Creuset As soon as the calendar strikes September, I'm fully prepared for spiked cider, comfort dishes, spooky stories, crunchy leaves, and all things pumpkin. And if you ask me, there's nothing like some themed decor to get me in the fall spirit — which is why I'm heading to Le Creuset. The French cookware brand made a big splash when it unveiled its newest color, Nutmeg, but shoppers might have missed another fresh addition on its site. From Halloween bat designs to gourd-shaped cookware, Le Creuset launched one of the cutest fall collections I've seen yet, starting at just $24. No matter if you pick a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven or a shiny black stock pot fitted with a flying bat design, you can easily amp up the comforting (and spooky) feeling of fall every time you're in the kitchen. The designs combine a good ol' theme with total functionality, since the pieces are made with hearty materials like enameled cast iron, carbon steel, and stoneware. Because of Le Creuset's expert craftsmanship, all of the six items in the collection are sure to last you for many fall cooking projects to come. With some of the best-quality cookware according to professionals and everyday customers alike, it's no surprise that some items have already sold out, like the Sea Salt Mini Pumpkin Cocotte. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up these fall-perfect pieces for the upcoming season while they're still in stock. Pumpkin Cocotte Courtesy of Le Creuset $368 at Le Creuset If you're looking for a kitchen workhorse, you're going to want to grab one of these 4-quart pumpkin cocottes (aka Dutch ovens). This new piece is guaranteed to be a mainstay, since it can hold heat incredibly well thanks to its enameled cast iron material. Use it for anything from cozy squash soups to cinnamon-swirl sourdough bread loafs to hearty and rich stews. It's oven-safe, stovetop-safe, and dishwasher-safe, plus it comes in colors like blue Sea Salt, orange, or cream Meringue. Pumpkin Casserole Courtesy of Le Creuset $125 at Le Creuset No matter if you're baking an apple pie, a cheesy pasta casserole, or some Thanksgiving-worthy stuffing, you'll want to snap up this 2-quart pumpkin-shaped casserole dish. Similar to the cocotte, this piece is oven-, broiler-, and dishwasher-safe. Plus, it comes in four different colors, too. Mini Pumpkin Cocotte Courtesy of Le Creuset $34 at Le Creuset Aside from being the cutest ever, this piece can make all of your mini pot pie, French onion soup, or apple crumble dreams come true. This mini version of the larger cocotte is made of stoneware instead of cast iron, and comes in at just over 4 inches tall and 5 inches wide, making it perfect for individualized desserts and dishes. The Sea Salt shade has already sold out, so you'll want to act fast if you're interested. Bat Stock Pot Courtesy of Le Creuset $120 at Le Creuset Halloween lovers can snap up this 8-quart stock pot to make large batches of soups and sauces, or pasta dinners for a crowd. It's compatible with all cooktops, plus its nonporous material makes it resistant to holding flavors or stains. Bat Mug Courtesy of Le Creuset $24 at Le Creuset Enjoy your morning cup of coffee or a cup of spiced hot cocoa in these fitting 14-ounce bat mugs. They're dishwasher-, microwave-, and broiler-safe, so you can even get creative with single-serve desserts, too. Halloween Cakelet Pan Courtesy of Le Creuset $25 at Le Creuset This 12-cup cakelet pan features ghosts, pumpkins, and bat shaped tins, making for the perfect Halloween-themed mini cakes. The wide rim has heat-resistant silicone grips so it's easier to transfer out of the oven, and the carbon steel body won't bend or warp in high heat.