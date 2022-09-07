Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a New Collection of Fall-Themed Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $24

As soon as the calendar strikes September, I'm fully prepared for spiked cider, comfort dishes, spooky stories, crunchy leaves, and all things pumpkin. And if you ask me, there's nothing like some themed decor to get me in the fall spirit — which is why I'm heading to Le Creuset.

The French cookware brand made a big splash when it unveiled its newest color, Nutmeg, but shoppers might have missed another fresh addition on its site. From Halloween bat designs to gourd-shaped cookware, Le Creuset launched one of the cutest fall collections I've seen yet, starting at just $24.

No matter if you pick a pumpkin-shaped Dutch oven or a shiny black stock pot fitted with a flying bat design, you can easily amp up the comforting (and spooky) feeling of fall every time you're in the kitchen. The designs combine a good ol' theme with total functionality, since the pieces are made with hearty materials like enameled cast iron, carbon steel, and stoneware. Because of Le Creuset's expert craftsmanship, all of the six items in the collection are sure to last you for many fall cooking projects to come.

With some of the best-quality cookware according to professionals and everyday customers alike, it's no surprise that some items have already sold out, like the Sea Salt Mini Pumpkin Cocotte. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up these fall-perfect pieces for the upcoming season while they're still in stock.