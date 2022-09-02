Stop Everything: Staub, Le Creuset, Lodge and More Are on Sale at Amazon for Labor Day—Up to 70% Off

Close out the summer strong with these impressive sales.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on September 2, 2022

Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

With the long holiday weekend ahead, we're willing to guess you'll be doing lots of cooking in between backyard gatherings, beach hangouts, and barbecue parties. And to close out summer the right way, you're going to need the right cookware, cutlery, and appliances to get there. Good thing Amazon is slashing prices on hundreds of kitchen items just in time for Labor Day weekend — and it's all up to 70% off.

Whether you're shopping to upgrade your current cookware or looking for appliances to cut prep time in half, you're bound to find what you're looking for at a marked-down price on Amazon right now. You'll also find bestsellers and popular picks from the top-of-the-line brands like Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Staub, KitchenAid, and more. And get this: Prices start at just $12.

Labor Day Weekend Kitchen Deals

Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Pan, $25 (originally $38) at amazon.com

Cast iron cookware is a definite favorite among home cooks and Amazon shoppers alike. In fact, this dual handle cast iron skillet from Lodge has earned more than 8,300 five-star ratings to boot. It heats up fast, has a nonstick finish, and will last practically forever. Le Creuset's enameled cast iron sauteuse is also on sale for $60 less than its original price. It comes in 10 stylish colors and can be used on the stove or in the oven. Your choice!

Anyone looking for kitchen appliances that promises to wash your hands of the dirty work needs to consider this bestselling air fryer. Shoppers enlisted the Chefman air fryer to make fries, grilled cheeses, pretzels, chicken strips, Brussels sprouts, pork chops — the list goes on and on. The best part? It's 38% off right now. If you're a baker, you can't go on without this coveted KitchenAid Stand Mixer. It whips, stirs, and kneads with the push of a button and is finally on sale, depending on the color.

Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, $269 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Home cooks know the importance of a good knife, and just one won't do, which is why getting a top-quality set is crucial. Right now, this J.A. Henckels 15-piece knife set will give you everything you'd need to slice, dice, and julienne. Plus, it comes with a stylish knife block to put your stash away neatly. And with a major discount like this (up to 62% off), how can you resist? Don't need 15 knives? You can also shop this J.A. Henckels knife set that comes with a paring, utility, and chef's knife for $140.

Best Labor Day Kitchen Weekend Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature Three-Piece Knife Set, $140 (originally $188) at amazon.com

There are so many other Labor Day kitchen deals happening at Amazon right now. Head to the retailer's site for markdowns on everything, including home items, patio furniture, and make sure to add our favorites to your cart before prices go back up.

