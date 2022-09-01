Lifestyle Kitchen PSA: Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Deals Up to 81% Off on Home, Kitchen, and Patio Before Labor Day And prices start at just $12. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.ExperienceAs an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Enjoying the long holiday weekend might consist of a beach day, road trip, or maybe your own shindig right in the backyard. Here's the thing: Even if finding kitchen deals is the priority, there's no reason why you can't also browse on-sale items for the rest of the house too. That being said, Amazon has so many discounts on literally everything ahead of Labor Day including must-have cookware and kitchen appliances as well as storage organizers, vacuum cleaners, TVs, and even patio furniture. So if you want a well-rounded list filled with the best markdowns, this is it. The best part? You'll save up to 81% off on it all. Amazon Dropped 4,000+ Summer Kitchen Deals in Its Hidden Outlet Store, Including $45 Off Calphalon Knives Courtesy of Amazon No matter what recipes you're planning to cook this Labor Day weekend, make sure you have the right tools to do it. Amazon has some seriously good deals on cookware like 33% off Lodge's deep cast iron cooker combo set and 43% off this Calphalon nonstick frying pan set — both of which have thousands of five-star ratings. And in preparation for fall, you've got to consider this Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven that's $60 off, comes in 10 gorgeous colors, and makes stews, soups, and casseroles like a pro. Cookware Deals Lodge Cast Iron Combo Cooker, $50 (originally $75) Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven, $240 (originally $300) Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick Fry Pan Set, $32 (originally $55) All-Clad D3 Stainless Three-Ply Sauce Pan, $120 (originally $180) Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $345) Kenmore Hammond Carbon Steel Wok, $35 (originally $40) Courtesy of Amazon Anyone who wants to make meal prepping easier needs a few kitchen appliances at the ready. If you're not ready to give up on summer or don't have backyard space, consider this bestselling panini press that doubles as a grill while it's 49% off. Or opt for Ninja's popular air fryer that makes crispy fries, chicken strips, saucy wings, and even kid-approved asparagus for $100. And you can skip the Starbucks line by opting for this now-$83 programmable coffee maker from Cuisinart. Kitchen Appliance Deals KitchenAid Cordless Hand Mixer, $90 (originally $100) Chefman Multi-Functional 180-Degree Grill and Panini Press, $18 (originally $35) Ninja Air Fryer Max XL, $100 (originally $130) Cuisinart Precision Master Stand Mixer, $180 (originally $250) Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $75 (originally $100) Cuisinart Coffee on Demand 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker, $83 (originally $120) Courtesy of Amazon Make space in your kitchen by keeping things organized with home storage tools like carts or bins. Take this bestselling utility cart for example — it has a three-tier design to hold anything from pasta boxes and cereal to utensils and dining must-haves. The cart also comes in four colors starting at $31. And for all those pantry essentials, go with these Rubbermaid air-tight containers that suction to the top and snap on, keeping your food fresher for longer. Storage and Organizer Deals Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Container Set, $33 (originally $50) Home Acre Designs Kitchen Utensil Holder, $12 (originally $40) SpaceAid Bag Storage Organizer, $29 (originally $38) ClearSpace Plastic Pantry Organizer Bins, $40 (originally $49) Pipishell Three-Tier Mesh Utility Cart, $31 (originally $43) Spacekeeper Under Sink Organizer, $23 with coupon (originally $30) Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're prepping for guests or just need an upgrade on the latest home tech, chances are you'll find it at a discount right now. This Inse cordless vacuum can convert into a handheld, making it ideal for quick cleanups on your countertops and under the dining table. However, if you don't want to do the work, enlist this Roomba robot vacuum cleaner instead while it's $75 off. Entertainment items like TVs are also on sale for Labor Day, including this 24-inch Insignia option that's just $90. Home and Gadget Deals Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $135 (originally $700) Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $33 with coupon (originally $50) Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb Pack, $22 with coupon (originally $30) Insignia 24-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV, $90 (originally $170) Google Nest Thermostat, $89 (originally $130) iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $199 (originally $274) Courtesy of Amazon Spend the last bit of sweet summer outdoors by relaxing on comfy chairs and dining alfresco. One item that needs to be on your radar is this stylish Adirondack chair that has a curved back and ergonomic seat for hours of snooze time. Plus it comes in 21 colors and is 31% off. For outdoor dining, think about this Walker Edison dining table set that seats up to six people and is 43% off. And to create the whole ambiance, why not hang these fun backyard string lights that span 48 feet, are waterproof, and have an Edison-like vibe for $40. Outdoor Patio Deals Serwall Folding Adirondack Chair, $152 (originally $220) Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights, $40 (originally $48) Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Coastal Patio Sofa, $870 (originally $1,434) Walker Edison Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Dining Table Set, $761 (originally $1,339) Flamaker Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $120 (originally $160) Sand Mine Reversible Outdoor Mat, $32 (originally $40) Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit