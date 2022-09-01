PSA: Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Deals Up to 81% Off on Home, Kitchen, and Patio Before Labor Day

And prices start at just $12.

By
Sanah Faroke
Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Labor Day deals
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Enjoying the long holiday weekend might consist of a beach day, road trip, or maybe your own shindig right in the backyard. Here's the thing: Even if finding kitchen deals is the priority, there's no reason why you can't also browse on-sale items for the rest of the house too.

That being said, Amazon has so many discounts on literally everything ahead of Labor Day including must-have cookware and kitchen appliances as well as storage organizers, vacuum cleaners, TVs, and even patio furniture. So if you want a well-rounded list filled with the best markdowns, this is it. The best part? You'll save up to 81% off on it all.

Labor Day deals
Courtesy of Amazon

No matter what recipes you're planning to cook this Labor Day weekend, make sure you have the right tools to do it. Amazon has some seriously good deals on cookware like 33% off Lodge's deep cast iron cooker combo set and 43% off this Calphalon nonstick frying pan set — both of which have thousands of five-star ratings. And in preparation for fall, you've got to consider this Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven that's $60 off, comes in 10 gorgeous colors, and makes stews, soups, and casseroles like a pro.

Cookware Deals

Labor Day deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Anyone who wants to make meal prepping easier needs a few kitchen appliances at the ready. If you're not ready to give up on summer or don't have backyard space, consider this bestselling panini press that doubles as a grill while it's 49% off. Or opt for Ninja's popular air fryer that makes crispy fries, chicken strips, saucy wings, and even kid-approved asparagus for $100. And you can skip the Starbucks line by opting for this now-$83 programmable coffee maker from Cuisinart.

Kitchen Appliance Deals

Labor Day deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Make space in your kitchen by keeping things organized with home storage tools like carts or bins. Take this bestselling utility cart for example — it has a three-tier design to hold anything from pasta boxes and cereal to utensils and dining must-haves. The cart also comes in four colors starting at $31. And for all those pantry essentials, go with these Rubbermaid air-tight containers that suction to the top and snap on, keeping your food fresher for longer.

Storage and Organizer Deals

Labor Day deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're prepping for guests or just need an upgrade on the latest home tech, chances are you'll find it at a discount right now. This Inse cordless vacuum can convert into a handheld, making it ideal for quick cleanups on your countertops and under the dining table. However, if you don't want to do the work, enlist this Roomba robot vacuum cleaner instead while it's $75 off. Entertainment items like TVs are also on sale for Labor Day, including this 24-inch Insignia option that's just $90.

Home and Gadget Deals

Labor Day deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Spend the last bit of sweet summer outdoors by relaxing on comfy chairs and dining alfresco. One item that needs to be on your radar is this stylish Adirondack chair that has a curved back and ergonomic seat for hours of snooze time. Plus it comes in 21 colors and is 31% off. For outdoor dining, think about this Walker Edison dining table set that seats up to six people and is 43% off. And to create the whole ambiance, why not hang these fun backyard string lights that span 48 feet, are waterproof, and have an Edison-like vibe for $40.

Outdoor Patio Deals

