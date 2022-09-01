Enjoying the long holiday weekend might consist of a beach day, road trip, or maybe your own shindig right in the backyard. Here's the thing: Even if finding kitchen deals is the priority, there's no reason why you can't also browse on-sale items for the rest of the house too.

That being said, Amazon has so many discounts on literally everything ahead of Labor Day including must-have cookware and kitchen appliances as well as storage organizers, vacuum cleaners, TVs, and even patio furniture. So if you want a well-rounded list filled with the best markdowns, this is it. The best part? You'll save up to 81% off on it all.

Courtesy of Amazon

No matter what recipes you're planning to cook this Labor Day weekend, make sure you have the right tools to do it. Amazon has some seriously good deals on cookware like 33% off Lodge's deep cast iron cooker combo set and 43% off this Calphalon nonstick frying pan set — both of which have thousands of five-star ratings. And in preparation for fall, you've got to consider this Le Creuset cast iron sauteuse oven that's $60 off, comes in 10 gorgeous colors, and makes stews, soups, and casseroles like a pro.

Cookware Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Anyone who wants to make meal prepping easier needs a few kitchen appliances at the ready. If you're not ready to give up on summer or don't have backyard space, consider this bestselling panini press that doubles as a grill while it's 49% off. Or opt for Ninja's popular air fryer that makes crispy fries, chicken strips, saucy wings, and even kid-approved asparagus for $100. And you can skip the Starbucks line by opting for this now-$83 programmable coffee maker from Cuisinart.

Kitchen Appliance Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Make space in your kitchen by keeping things organized with home storage tools like carts or bins. Take this bestselling utility cart for example — it has a three-tier design to hold anything from pasta boxes and cereal to utensils and dining must-haves. The cart also comes in four colors starting at $31. And for all those pantry essentials, go with these Rubbermaid air-tight containers that suction to the top and snap on, keeping your food fresher for longer.

Storage and Organizer Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're prepping for guests or just need an upgrade on the latest home tech, chances are you'll find it at a discount right now. This Inse cordless vacuum can convert into a handheld, making it ideal for quick cleanups on your countertops and under the dining table. However, if you don't want to do the work, enlist this Roomba robot vacuum cleaner instead while it's $75 off. Entertainment items like TVs are also on sale for Labor Day, including this 24-inch Insignia option that's just $90.

Home and Gadget Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Spend the last bit of sweet summer outdoors by relaxing on comfy chairs and dining alfresco. One item that needs to be on your radar is this stylish Adirondack chair that has a curved back and ergonomic seat for hours of snooze time. Plus it comes in 21 colors and is 31% off. For outdoor dining, think about this Walker Edison dining table set that seats up to six people and is 43% off. And to create the whole ambiance, why not hang these fun backyard string lights that span 48 feet, are waterproof, and have an Edison-like vibe for $40.