These Sturdy Bag Clips Have a Special Feature That Shoppers Call a 'Sanity-Saver,' and They're Just $1 Apiece

Sometimes, the littlest kitchen tools make a very big difference. For thousands of Amazon shoppers, these small magnetic bag clips are a must for keeping foods fresher for longer, and you can get them for less than $1 apiece.

Packaged in a set of seven, the Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips are an incredibly simple way to preserve unfinished bags of food. Shoppers say the 1.5-inch long plastic clips are well-made and durable. They have thick handles, a sturdy spring, and a nonslip grip at the bottom that holds onto items tightly. In fact, one user said they can easily "handle large bulk bags," and their "little round pinches" make them great for other pantry items like sugar and flour, too.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips, Set of 7, $7 (originally $8) at amazon.com

The clips have over 17,500 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them "life-saving" thanks to their tight seals. "These are really good clips for potato chip bags," one wrote. "I am impressed with the spring! It is strong and better than the ones I'm replacing." Another who called them the "best clips ever" added that they've had to throw out one of the long-lasting clips yet.

They also have small magnets on their backs, which many reviewers appreciate conveniently attach to refrigerators or dishwashers for accessible storage. "We've always had chip clips, lots of them, and lots of kinds, but you can NEVER find them in the stupid drawer," a person said. "These magnet to your fridge, so you can always find them. I love that. Time- and sanity-saver."

And if you're always losing your grocery lists, coupons, or reminders, many reviewers say the clips are helpful for hanging loose papers. Plus the colorful options add a bit of cheerfulness to their kitchens.

The set of seven clips are just under $7 right now, which is incredibly affordable especially when you consider how they'll help prolong the shelf life of your favorite foods. Head to Amazon to grab the Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips for yourself.