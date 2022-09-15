Lifestyle Kitchen These Sturdy Bag Clips Have a Special Feature That Shoppers Call a 'Sanity-Saver,' and They're Just $1 Apiece Say goodbye to stale snacks. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Sometimes, the littlest kitchen tools make a very big difference. For thousands of Amazon shoppers, these small magnetic bag clips are a must for keeping foods fresher for longer, and you can get them for less than $1 apiece. Packaged in a set of seven, the Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips are an incredibly simple way to preserve unfinished bags of food. Shoppers say the 1.5-inch long plastic clips are well-made and durable. They have thick handles, a sturdy spring, and a nonslip grip at the bottom that holds onto items tightly. In fact, one user said they can easily "handle large bulk bags," and their "little round pinches" make them great for other pantry items like sugar and flour, too. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips, Set of 7, $7 (originally $8) at amazon.com The clips have over 17,500 perfect ratings from shoppers who call them "life-saving" thanks to their tight seals. "These are really good clips for potato chip bags," one wrote. "I am impressed with the spring! It is strong and better than the ones I'm replacing." Another who called them the "best clips ever" added that they've had to throw out one of the long-lasting clips yet. They also have small magnets on their backs, which many reviewers appreciate conveniently attach to refrigerators or dishwashers for accessible storage. "We've always had chip clips, lots of them, and lots of kinds, but you can NEVER find them in the stupid drawer," a person said. "These magnet to your fridge, so you can always find them. I love that. Time- and sanity-saver." Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off And if you're always losing your grocery lists, coupons, or reminders, many reviewers say the clips are helpful for hanging loose papers. Plus the colorful options add a bit of cheerfulness to their kitchens. The set of seven clips are just under $7 right now, which is incredibly affordable especially when you consider how they'll help prolong the shelf life of your favorite foods. Head to Amazon to grab the Kizmos Magnetic Multipurpose Bag Clips for yourself. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit