The Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachments

A stand-mixer is a the most versatile piece of equipment in any kitchen. It can knead dough, mix cake batter, whip up a meringue in minutes - and those are only the basics! The most iconic and best-performing mixer is a KitchenAid (and trust us – we have at least five running at any time in our Test Kitchen). It’s proven durability and classic look has made it a favorite amongst serious cooks, but do you know what our favorite thing is about our stand mixer? THE ATTACHMENTS. With the help of these clever add-ons you can roll out and cut fresh pasta, mix up your own ice cream and even make your own burger grind. No need to buy a food processor - there’s an attachment for that! Here, the six KitchenAid mixer attachments we can’t live without.

1. 3-Piece Pasta Roller & Cutter Set

Courtesy of KitchenAid

Make fresh pasta a weeknight possibility. This pasta attachment set includes a roller (to get your pasta dough into thin, uniform sheets) and two cutters for a thin spaghetti-like noodle or a wider fettuccini noodle. Make your dough the night before (it benefits from some resting time in the fridge anyways) and then roll it out when you get home. When the pasta is this fresh, all you need is a simple sauce to round it out. Try it out with this recipe for Fettuccini with Escarole and Brie. $150 at kitchenaid.com

2. Juicer Attachment

Courtesy of KitchenAid

Do you aspire to be the kind of person who makes their own fruit and vegetable juices in the morning, but you don’t want to splurge on another piece of equipment? This juicer attachment is the answer. Try it out with citrus juice, this über green juice or this Aquavit-spiked Fresh Tomato Juice Blood Mary. There’s also a “sauce screen” so you can make your own tomato sauce. $135 at kitchenaid.com

3. Metal Food Grinder

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

This is the perfect attachment for that hard-core griller who wants to make their own burger grind. Pop the clean metal pieces in your freezer or a bowl of ice water before grinding so the fat stays cold and separate from the meat. You want the fat to melt into the meat when it hits the grill or skillet – this gives you the juiciest results. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can also try making your own fresh sausage. Don’t worry: KitchenAid has an attachment for that, too. $100 at williams-sonoma.com

4. Spiralizer Attachment

Courtesy of KitchenAid

Perfect for the healthy cook or the avid baker. This clever attachment will peel, core and slice, so you can make your own curling vegetable noodles or quickly slice apples for a big pie. Test it out with this light and healthy recipe for Zucchini Noodles with Chicken and Ginger Dressing or this crowd-pleasing recipe for super-crispy Potato Latkes. $75 at kitchenaid.com

5. Food Processor Attachment

Courtesy of Amazon

Save counter space and let your KitchenAid mixer play double duty with this easy food processor attachment. Attach the processor to the motor on your mixer and place your mixing bowl underneath. This attachment can slice, shred and chop, and you can control the speed with the power level on the side of your mixer. $147 at amazon.com

6. Ice Cream Maker

Courtesy of Amazon

An ice cream maker always seems like a luxury for someone with kitchen space to spare, but now you too can make your own ice cream from scratch! All you need is this insulated bowl that you chill in your freezer beforehand. It’s beyond easy and doesn’t clutter up your kitchen. Whip up a batch of this vibrant Rosewater and Saffron Ice Cream and try it out for yourself. $80 at williams-sonoma.com