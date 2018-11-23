The Best Black Friday Deals on Every Matte Black KitchenAid Appliance

There are hundreds of deals on stand mixers and everything KitchenAid flying across the internet, but what's more fitting for a Black Friday than matte black? The prices on one of the popular iteractions of the KitchenAid spectrum have been slashed. We're talking $200 off the classic 5 quart, and $400 off sets with attachments. Now is the time to scoop up those big gifts for your loved ones, all available in the sleekest shade. Read on for the best options, and keep in mind these deals won't last.

KitchenAid

1.25 L Electric Kettle, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com

Crate & Barrel

KitchenAid Artisan Matte Black Stand Mixer, $280 (suggested $500) at crateandbarrel.com

KitchenAid

Exclusive Blend, Mix and Chop Set, $105 (originally $210) at kitchenaid.com

KitchenAid

Exclusive Artisan Series Stand Mixer & Pasta Attachments Set, $400 (originally $820) at kitchenaid.com

Macy's

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $80 (originally $125) sale ends 11/24 at macys.com

KitchenAid

2 Slice Long Slot Toaster with High-Lift Lever, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com

KitchenAid

Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $270 (originally $460) at kitchenaid.com