The Best Black Friday Deals on Every Matte Black KitchenAid Appliance

KitchenAid

'Tis the season for all black everything, including kitchen appliances.

Megan Soll
November 23, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are hundreds of deals on stand mixers and everything KitchenAid flying across the internet, but what's more fitting for a Black Friday than matte black? The prices on one of the popular iteractions of the KitchenAid spectrum have been slashed. We're talking $200 off the classic 5 quart, and $400 off sets with attachments. Now is the time to scoop up those big gifts for your loved ones, all available in the sleekest shade. Read on for the best options, and keep in mind these deals won't last.

KitchenAid

1.25 L Electric Kettle, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com

Crate & Barrel

KitchenAid Artisan Matte Black Stand Mixer, $280 (suggested $500) at crateandbarrel.com

​​​​​​​

KitchenAid

Exclusive Blend, Mix and Chop Set, $105 (originally $210) at kitchenaid.com

​​​​​​​

KitchenAid

Exclusive Artisan Series Stand Mixer & Pasta Attachments Set, $400 (originally $820) at kitchenaid.com

​​​​​​​

Macy's

KitchenAid 7-Cup Food Processor, $80 (originally $125) sale ends 11/24 at macys.com

​​​​​​​

KitchenAid

2 Slice Long Slot Toaster with High-Lift Lever, $60 (originally $110) at kitchenaid.com

​​​​​​​

KitchenAid

Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $270 (originally $460) at kitchenaid.com

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up