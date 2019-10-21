This Powerful KitchenAid Tool Proves You Don’t Need a Stand Mixer for High-Quality Results — and It’s on Sale Now

Image zoom Amazon

Look, as much as we dream of owning a gorgeous KitchenAid stand mixer, a quality hand mixer can be just a useful. Hand mixers can make a whole host of time-consuming projects — like creaming butter, whipping egg whites, or fluffing mashed potatoes — faster and easier. Plus, they cost a fraction of the price and don’t take up valuable kitchen counter space.

And when it comes to best-rated hand mixers, it’s no surprise KitchenAid dominates that category, too. Its 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer is Amazon’s most-reviewed hand mixer, with more than 2,200 five-star ratings praising its strength and durability. And right now, you can get it for 33 percent off.

Image zoom Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $60); amazon.com

This powerful KitchenAid proves you don’t need a pricier stand mixer for high-quality results. The KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer is versatile enough to slowly mix chunky nuts or chocolate chips into cookie dough, or speedily whip cream into fluffy perfection. It includes two stainless steel turbo beaters and an ejector button to quickly remove any accessory. What’s more, it’s lockable swivel cord empowers you to approach ingredients at any angle.

Reviewers rave about how quiet the mixer is — so much so, that it took one shopper off guard.

“Do not let the slow speed fool you,” they wrote. “This thing gets the job done. I've whipped cream, eggs, creamed cold butter to make chocolate chip cookies, and whipped up mashed potatoes and it did it all without being super loud. My old mixer sounded like a 747 taking flight. The slow speeds are actually slow and the high speed is more than adequate. In fact, I accidentally overbeat my mashed potatoes into a gluey mass because the sound was so quiet and the speed was so much slower than I'm used to. Because this mixer is designed so well, it does a lot more with a lot less.”

Another added, “I was looking for a hand mixer that had a slow and powerful speed. I found it! Just mixed pie crust and did not wallpaper the kitchen! My first hand mixer was a Christmas gift from my husband in 1955 and I have been looking for an equal ever since. Finally found it!”

Even customers who own KitchenAid stand mixers say they love the convenience of a smaller, hand-held beater: “My Kitchenaid professional stand mixer is great for heavy duty things and the attachments, but this is perfect for small batches and is super lightweight yet powerful enough for most batters,” one user wrote.

Typically priced at $60, right now you can get KitchenAid’s 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer for an unbeatable $40. But we don’t know how long the sale will last — hurry and add this amazing kitchen helper to your cart now!