It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds

September 20, 2022

It's officially apple picking season, and we're ready to walk around orchards and stuff our bags with some of the freshest we can find. Though cutting the fruit with a paring knife isn't a total inconvenience, the KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer exists to make the task that much easier to enjoy our favorite seasonal snack. The huge plus? You can snap it up on sale for $10 just in time for your weekend trip.

This slicer cuts fruits into eight wedges with ease thanks to its sturdy plastic ring and stainless steel blades. A circle in the center of the tool removes the core too. All you need to do is push down on its ergonomically designed handles.

The tool comes in a rich red to add a pop of color to your kitchen and also make it easy to spot in your drawer. It's simple to keep clean, too, since it's dishwasher-safe.

KitchenAid makes tons of appliances that shoppers and editors love since they're well-made and long-lasting, and this apple corer is no exception. "I got it as a spare to keep at work for snacking. I've had the first one [for] over a year and it's still working with no sign of giving or rusting," one shopper wrote. Others have noted that they've had theirs for 15 years and were looking to replace it with the same one since they love it so much.

"This is such a breeze of a slicer to use and cuts cleanly through the apple, leaving the core and eight perfect slices," a third person said. Another added, "I turn an apple into slices in five seconds."

With the nifty KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer that's now $10, you can cut your snack time prep down to just seconds. But hurry, since this sale won't be around for long.

