Lifestyle Kitchen It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds Snap it up for just $10 right now. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon It's officially apple picking season, and we're ready to walk around orchards and stuff our bags with some of the freshest we can find. Though cutting the fruit with a paring knife isn't a total inconvenience, the KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer exists to make the task that much easier to enjoy our favorite seasonal snack. The huge plus? You can snap it up on sale for $10 just in time for your weekend trip. This slicer cuts fruits into eight wedges with ease thanks to its sturdy plastic ring and stainless steel blades. A circle in the center of the tool removes the core too. All you need to do is push down on its ergonomically designed handles. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer, $10 (originally $15) at amazon.com The tool comes in a rich red to add a pop of color to your kitchen and also make it easy to spot in your drawer. It's simple to keep clean, too, since it's dishwasher-safe. KitchenAid makes tons of appliances that shoppers and editors love since they're well-made and long-lasting, and this apple corer is no exception. "I got it as a spare to keep at work for snacking. I've had the first one [for] over a year and it's still working with no sign of giving or rusting," one shopper wrote. Others have noted that they've had theirs for 15 years and were looking to replace it with the same one since they love it so much. As a Former Pastry Cook, I Can't Go Without a Cooling Rack — and These Are Up to 60% Off "This is such a breeze of a slicer to use and cuts cleanly through the apple, leaving the core and eight perfect slices," a third person said. Another added, "I turn an apple into slices in five seconds." With the nifty KitchenAid Classic Fruit Slicer that's now $10, you can cut your snack time prep down to just seconds. But hurry, since this sale won't be around for long. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is a Must-Have for Fall, and It's on Sale I've Used These Pyrex Bowls with Over 21,400 Perfect Ratings for a Decade, and They're Totally Worth It Cuisinart's Colorful Knife Set That Has 18,400 Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for $15 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit