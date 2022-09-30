Keurig's Space-Saving Coffee Machine Has 56,000+ Five-Star Amazon Ratings, and It's 30% Off

“I wish I could give it 30 stars.”

By
Published on September 30, 2022

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

For those who are tight on storage space, it can be tough to justify kitchen gadgets. But one that's an exception for thousands of Amazon shoppers is the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker thanks to its slim design and speedy brews.

This small-but-mighty coffee maker earned a place as the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon's single-serve brewer list, with reviewers describing it as "a gem." The Keurig K-Mini is just 4.5 inches wide, so you can slide it into even the tightest of spaces. It's not too tall or bulky either, since it's roughly a foot tall and a foot long. There's even storage in the back of the machine to hide its cord away when it's not plugging it in. Shoppers use this coffee machine as their everyday essential, and right now, you can get it at a 30% discount.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $69 (originally $100) at amazon.com

With Keurig's K-cup pods, the machine brews anywhere from a 6- to 12-ounce cup of coffee in just minutes. To use it, fill the back canister up with water up to whichever ounce-marked fill line you'd prefer, place your coffee pod in, and press the button. It has a handy drip tray that can accommodate everything from a tall travel bottle to a stout mug, plus there's enough space in the tray to hold a full cup of coffee, that way you won't have to deal with a mess if you accidentally hit brew.

If you like to brew a specific brand of coffee, this machine is also compatible with Keurig's reusable filter that you can fill with any grounds you want. (Bonus, it is on sale too.)

With over 56,400 five-star ratings, this coffee maker is a favorite of Amazon shoppers who praise its slim design and excellent performance. "I live in a small apartment and it fits beautifully on the counter," one wrote. Another user chimed in, writing, "It's absolutely perfect! It's small enough not to take up counter space and is actually quieter than the older version of this Keurig."

Other shoppers noted the additional perks the machine has too. "It is so nice to have with guests as they can make their coffee based on three sizes and strength," a third person pointed out. Others noted that it brews coffee within minutes, and the coffee comes out hot and not lukewarm. A fourth shopper simply stated: "I wish I could give it 30 stars."

You can grab the coffee maker in tons of colors like black, red, green, pink, turquoise, or gray, which is handy since you'll likely keep this out on the counter for everyday use.

For a space-saving design that doesn't compromise on taste or quality, snap up the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now while it's on sale for less than $100.

