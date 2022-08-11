This Patio Table Doubles as a Cooler That Keeps Drinks Cold 'All Day and Night'—Even in Arizona Heat

It has over 1,200 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers.

By Karyn Trepanier
Updated on August 25, 2022

Keter Modern Cool Bar Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table
Photo: Amazon

An ice-cold drink is a crucial part of any summer gathering, and even for chilling solo in your yard on a hot summer day. But how do you get your drinks to stay cold in temperatures breaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit without pulling an unsightly ice chest out of storage?

Amazon shoppers say this modern Keter Cool Bar is the answer. The portable bar doubles as a cute patio side table with a hidden 7.5-gallon cooler underneath. When you're ready to grab a cold drink, just pop the tabletop up and secure it easily in place with a quick twist of the lock. The lid elevates 10 inches above the rim, which also happens to be the perfect height to reach while lounging in a hot tub.

Cooler side table one-off
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Keter Cool Bar, $90 (originally $100) at amazon.com

You can keep up to 40 12-ounce cans ice-cold in the cooler portion, which Amazon shoppers confirm is "perfect for parties." When the gathering's over, draining melted ice is as easy as pulling out a plug. But this stylish cooler is more than just a party trick — with a lowered lid, it functions as a chic side table to rest snacks, books, and even your phone on. The best part? The resin exterior prevents corrosion and peeling in all weather conditions so you'll never have to pull another rusty ice-box out of storage again.

The cooler has more than 1,200 perfect ratings, and happy customers can attest to just how versatile and well-built this cooler is."This product is so incredible I've purchased four, and recommended [it] countless times," one wrote, adding how lightweight and portable it is. Several others also commented on how quickly it assembles and effectively it drains.

But shoppers are most impressed with how long it's able to keep their drinks chilled. Two days after using this outdoor cooler for a party, this customer was "stunned to see it still had quite a bit of ice that hadn't melted." And this Arizona resident, who is no stranger to extreme heat, was impressed to find that his drinks stayed cold in 100 plus degrees "all day and night."

August begins the end of summer countdown but there's still plenty of time to make use of this unique cooler. Fall is still full of opportunities for outdoor gatherings, and considering how hot September is across most of the country — you might be chilling drinks in this Keeter Cooler Side Table until the leaves start to change.

