Kate Spade Has Expanded Its Kitchen and Dining Collection on Amazon, and It’s Selling Fast

Image zoom Kate Spade

Kate Spade has been in the kitchen and dining game for a little while now, but now some of the brand’s best pieces are becoming even more accessible with their expanded Amazon storefront. The signature polka dots make an appearance in the kettles and dinnerware, and the classic lilac, turquoise, blush and yellow hues add a pop of color in plenty of small appliances and ceramic bakeware.

Related: 9 Vintage Bakeware Pieces You’ll Keep Forever

We’re entering the season for entertaining at home, and there’s never a better time to grab a new baker, spoon rest or salad server set. We perused our favorite categories and found a few things that stand out to us, but you can view the whole collection here. Read on for some of our kitchen and dining favorites from Kate Spade.

Image zoom Amazon

A kettle is an integral part of a good kitchen, and this one comes in 8 different pastel colors and polka dot patterns.

Kate Spade New York Nolita Blush Metal Kettle, $50 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

A pop of color in the kitchen goes a long way, and this toaster comes in 4 pastel options.

Kate Spade New York Toaster, $50 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

This stoneware loaf pan is microwave and dishwasher safe, perfect for banana bread.

Kate Spade New York Willow Drive Loaf Pan, Blue, $20 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Use these glass storage containers for leftovers or even as serving dishes. They are also dishwasher and microwave safe.

Kate Spade New York Charlotte Street Storage Containers, Blue, $25 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

That bar cart is calling for a great set of tools for mixing new cocktails, and these fit the bill.

Kate Spade New York Nolita Cocktail Tools, $100 at amazon.om

Image zoom Amazon

Keep that bottle of wine fresh for a few more days with these stainless steel bottle stoppers.

Kate Spade New York Nolita Bottle Stopper, $40 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

There are several dinnerware sets available from Kate Spade on Amazon, and this is one of our favorites.

Kate Spade New York Laurel Street 4 Piece Dinnerware Set, Blue, $80 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

Tote this water bottle wherever you go, great for everything from errands to exercise.

Kate Spade New York Nolita Blue Sculpted Water Bottle, $30 at amazon.com

Image zoom Amazon

This apron is part of a set of matching tablecloth, runner, placemats and napkins if you’re fond of the bold, bright print.

Kate Spade New York Make Lemonade Apron, $30 at amazon.com