Shoppers Say They Use These Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls for Everything, and They're Just $10

They have almost 5,000 perfect ratings.

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on September 14, 2022

Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

We know cereal can be polarizing. Some don't mind when it's soggy, some need to feel a crunch with each bite. If you fall in the I-refuse-to-eat-this-mushy-cereal-camp, then I have some life-changing news for you.

The Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl was designed to keep every bite of your cereal as crispy as the first. Their unique design includes a handy divider, so you can place cereal in one spot, then milk in another without mixing. The cost of these popular bowls? Just $10 on Amazon.

To buy: Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls, $10 at amazon.com

The bowls are super lightweight thanks to their sturdy BPA-free and food grade plastic material, so that means you don't have to worry about kids dropping them. The stackable bowls are 7 inches long and 2 inches tall, meaning they don't take up a lot of space. As a bonus, they're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

And you'll likely want to snap up multiple, since these have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, including from shoppers who say they use the bowls everyday. One wrote, "My son tried all kinds of tricks to keep his cereal crunchy but nothing was [as] effective as this bowl."

And, even if you're a soggy cereal fan, don't fret — others share that they "use them for everything" too, especially when they want to keep items apart. "These bowls are great for nuts with shells, chips, cereal and milk, two different desserts, yogurt and granola, craft projects, and anything else you can think of to put in bowls," a reviewer wrote.

Shoppers share that they've used it to separate their toddlers' meals, since it's the perfect size. Fill one half with spaghetti and the other with meatballs when they want to eat their pasta plain. Or serve salads with dressing on one side, fries and ketchup, veggies and ranch, or chips and salsa. "There [are] endless ways to use this bowl," a fourth person added.

From preventing soggy cereal to being the perfect snacking vessel, the Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls are a total must-have. And at just $10, they'll surely be worth every (non-soggy) bite.

