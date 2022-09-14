Shoppers Say They Use These Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls for Everything, and They're Just $10

We know cereal can be polarizing. Some don't mind when it's soggy, some need to feel a crunch with each bite. If you fall in the I-refuse-to-eat-this-mushy-cereal-camp, then I have some life-changing news for you.

The Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowl was designed to keep every bite of your cereal as crispy as the first. Their unique design includes a handy divider, so you can place cereal in one spot, then milk in another without mixing. The cost of these popular bowls? Just $10 on Amazon.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls, $10 at amazon.com

The bowls are super lightweight thanks to their sturdy BPA-free and food grade plastic material, so that means you don't have to worry about kids dropping them. The stackable bowls are 7 inches long and 2 inches tall, meaning they don't take up a lot of space. As a bonus, they're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe on the top rack.

And you'll likely want to snap up multiple, since these have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, including from shoppers who say they use the bowls everyday. One wrote, "My son tried all kinds of tricks to keep his cereal crunchy but nothing was [as] effective as this bowl."

And, even if you're a soggy cereal fan, don't fret — others share that they "use them for everything" too, especially when they want to keep items apart. "These bowls are great for nuts with shells, chips, cereal and milk, two different desserts, yogurt and granola, craft projects, and anything else you can think of to put in bowls," a reviewer wrote.

Shoppers share that they've used it to separate their toddlers' meals, since it's the perfect size. Fill one half with spaghetti and the other with meatballs when they want to eat their pasta plain. Or serve salads with dressing on one side, fries and ketchup, veggies and ranch, or chips and salsa. "There [are] endless ways to use this bowl," a fourth person added.

From preventing soggy cereal to being the perfect snacking vessel, the Just Solutions Just Crunch Anti-Soggy Cereal Bowls are a total must-have. And at just $10, they'll surely be worth every (non-soggy) bite.