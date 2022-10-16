Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel

Grab a four-piece set for less than $25. 

By
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Published on October 16, 2022

JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to enjoy a nice glass of wine, having the right glasses can make all the difference. From a standard wine glass, to stemless, tulip and flute, there are tons of options to choose from, but sometimes a set can be expensive. And, when they're stemmed, they're more susceptible to breaking. The JoyJolt Stemless Wine Glasses, however, are an Amazon shopper favorite thanks to their high quality and affordability, and right now, they're on sale

A set of four of these glasses is less than $25, but that doesn't mean you have to compromise on the tactile experience. They're made from shatter-resistant glass, and have a classic bowl shape with a tapered, thin-edged rim to capture the aroma of the wine.

JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: JoyJolt 4-Piece Stemless Wine Glass Set, Clear, $16 with coupon (originally $22) at amazon.com

They work perfectly for red, white, or rosé wines, and each glass will hold up to 15 ounces, which is triple your standard wine pour. Their stemless design and sturdy base makes them the ideal glass for parties, since they're easy to hold, easy to set down, and less prone to falling or breaking without the delicate stem. And, cleaning up is easy too, since they're completely dishwasher-safe.

With over 11,000 five-star ratings, shoppers love how elegant they look and feel. "These are high-quality, classy glassware pieces. They look like they should cost many times more. The feel of the glass is perfect," one person wrote. Another reviewer said the glasses are "classic, pretty, and practical."

"They are a really great shape and easy to hold. Came carefully packaged. Love that I can put them in the dishwasher," a third user added. Reviewers also call out that these have made a great gift for friends or loved ones too, especially if they're just starting out on building a wine glass collection.

If you're looking for a high quality set of wine glasses that don't break the bank, look no further than the JoyJolt stemless wine glass set. For less than $25, you can enjoy a smooth glass of wine in no time, with none of the stress of a delicate stemmed glass.

