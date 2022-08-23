Amazon Shoppers Say This Mug Is the 'Perfect Espresso Glass,' and It's on Sale for 40% Off

There's nothing like a good cup of coffee in the morning. Creamy, sweet, rich, or even bitter (depending on how you like to drink it), it's the ultimate morning routine. One of the best ways to amplify your coffee experience is to drink it from the right mug. The JoyJolt Savor Double-Wall Insulated Glass Espresso Mugs do just that for more than 15,000 Amazon shoppers, since they left five-star ratings. The bonus? They're on sale right now for 40% off.

Made with double-walled thermo-glass, the mugs are designed to be not only aesthetically pleasing, but also keep your coffee hot and the mug handle cool. Plus, they come in a pack of two, so you can have more than one on hand at all times.

Amazon

To buy: JoyJolt Savor Two-Piece Double-Wall Insulated Espresso Mug Set, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com

The mug also works well for iced coffee too, since its glass helps keep the drink cold without developing any condensation. It's the perfect size for your morning brew because it holds 5.4 ounces. It's microwave- and oven-safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, too, in case you needed to reheat your drink or wanted to use the mugs in the oven. It's even dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze.

One reviewer says it's the "perfect espresso glass," adding that they're the perfect size and design for them, since they have a classic look that's sturdy and never burns your hand when you pick it up. "It keeps coffee warm for over 30 minutes," another user wrote. They continued to say they love how it's dishwasher-safe, too.

Shoppers also love using the cup for other drinks aside from plain espresso shots, like cafecitos, lattes, flat whites, and cappuccinos. So whether you're looking for a cup that'll keep your coffee warm or cold or a mug that's stylish and affordable, snap up the JoyJolt Savor Double-Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs now while the set of two is on sale for just $14.