Lifestyle Kitchen This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables It has over 14,100 perfect ratings at Amazon. By Kristin Montemarano Published on October 17, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon From holiday parties to your nightly dinner, having trivets on hand is an absolute must. They hold hot pots, casserole dishes, and pans to prevent your valuable countertops or your dining table from getting damaged. For an attractive and affordable option, the Jennice House 3-Piece Cotton Trivet Set is just $10 for a three pack, and shoppers say they use them every day. With over 14,100 perfect ratings, these are Amazon's bestselling potholders. They're woven from 100% cotton and are thick enough to handle high heat. The gray, pink, blue, and purple choices are also a fun way to add a pop of color to your kitchen. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Jennice House 3-Piece Cotton Trivet Set, $10 at amazon.com Thanks to their convenient 7-inch diameter, reviewers say can use the trivets for a whole slew of tasks. "These hot pads can be used as coaster[s], mats under objects offering a layer of texture, or hot pads. Their quality is outstanding," one wrote. Place them on your coffee table, by the stove, on your table-top, or home bar. Shoppers also say the mats are sturdy and durable, and that they use them every single day. "I am impressed [by] the thickness of these," a user simply stated. The 15 Best Table Runners of 2022 "I have been looking for good trivets for a decent price ,and I'm glad I found these. They are machine-washable, and I also put them in the dryer. They have lasted and are durable. Definitely a good buy," a second person wrote, with others echoing how easy they are to clean. Shoppers also share that the trivets don't slide — an important quality when you're handling hot casseroles, pies, or pots of soup. As another bonus, they also come wrapped in a nice bow, and reviewers say they make an excellent gift. Protect your countertops in a functional and cute way, and snap up the Jennice House 3-Piece Cotton Trivet Set for just $10.