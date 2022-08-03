Shoppers Say These On-Sale Herb Slicing Scissors Are the 'Kitchen Tool of the Year'

They have over 2,600 five-star ratings.

By
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

August 24, 2022

Jenaluca Herb Scissors with 5 Blades
Photo: Amazon

Whether a recipe calls for herbs or you're simply looking to amp up a dish with some fresh greenery, chopping a big pile of parsley, dill, cilantro, or anything of the sort can be a real time suck. This is especially true for the days where you're trying something new and need to move on to the next step quickly. Instead of reaching for your chef's knife and cutting board, try these highly rated Jenaluca herb scissors that are designed to cut down on ingredient prep and cleanup time.

Traditional kitchen shears are already a speedier way to chop delicate herbs, but the Jenaluca scissors take it a step further — they are made with five 3-inch stainless steel blades. Two clips with these scissors is the same as cutting greens with a knife 10 times, according to the brand. The unique design allows for maximum efficiency with minimal effort. And as a plus, they're on sale for over 20% off at Amazon right now.

In addition to their special blades, the shears have comfortable rubber handles and a protective cover so you can safely store them in your utensil drawer. The protective cover also has a built-in comb design at the end, which helps dislodge any stuck-on herb pieces.

Jenaluca Herb Scissors with 5 Blades and Cover
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Jenaluca Herb Scissors, $17 (originally $22) at amazon.com

Because of its layered design, the scissors can cut certain varieties of herbs (like chives) into even pieces. (Just try to do that by hand.) It's no wonder it has over 2,600 five-star ratings. One user even dubbed the unique shears as the "kitchen tool of the year," adding that they're "safe to use, very sturdy, easy to clean."

Some reviewers also added that they would make a great affordable gift for someone too. "This product is great for anyone who really doesn't like to spend the time cutting fresh herbs," a shopper said. They went on to add that they bought this for themselves, and then purchased another pair as a gift since they loved them so much.

So, whether you want to garnish dishes or add herbs during cooking, save some time in the kitchen with effective tools like these Jenaluca herb scissors while they're on sale for over 20% off at Amazon.

