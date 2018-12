Chefs Reveal the 20 Items They Never Make from Scratch

Helene Henderson , the Swedish-born chef known for her pioneering farm-to-table work at Malibu Farm, isn’t one for eggs. That’s why she buys Just Mayo’s pre-made vegan mayonnaise , which can be found at almost any major retailer, like Walmart and Target .

Chefs, they’re just like us. Well, sort of. At their restaurants, many of them, including Nina Compton, Michelle Bernstein, and Jeremy Ford, are buried deep inside their kitchens, smoking meats, baking breads, and even growing their own fruits and vegetables. But at home, sometimes it’s just easier for them to pick up Heinz Ketchup or a can of olives instead of cooking from scratch. Check out the 20 ingredients these chefs always prefer to buy than make.