Enjoy 'Perfectly Crispy' Fries, Nuggets, and More in Minutes with This Popular Air Fryer That's on Sale for Less Than $50

It has a compact design and comes in four fun colors.

Published on September 8, 2022
Published on September 8, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1, 2-QT Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Fries, pizza, wings — they all taste best when they're freshly fried to a crisp. But when the next day rolls around and that crunchy texture turns soggy, you just know it'll never taste the same. That is, unless you have an air fryer.

If you've never tried an air fryer, you'll quickly learn that the small appliance will redeem any leftover fast food, heat up frozen meals, and cook juicy meats arguably better than any oven. And right now, you can get this super popular one from Instant Pot on sale for less than $50.

The Instant Pot Vortex Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer is extremely versatile, acting like multiple kitchen appliances in one singular device. In lieu of oil, the Vortex Mini uses extremely hot air to crisp up anything from egg rolls to kale chips to salmon in minutes. Yes, in minutes. That's because there's limited preheating required, so you can get dinner on the table faster.

Instant Vortex 4-in-1, 2-QT Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Instant Pot Vortex Mini 2-Quart Air Fryer, $49 (originally $60) at amazon.com

While the appliance does wonders to fry snacks, shoppers also love it to roast chicken thighs, Brussels sprouts and carrots, pork chops, steaks, and burgers. And if you have a sweet tooth, you'll love that you can bake muffins, banana bread, cookies, cinnamon rolls, and more.

All you have to do is choose one of the preset cooking programs and let it do its thing. However, if you're following a specific recipe, take advantage of the temperature control dial that'll let you alter the heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for "perfectly crispy" or juicy meals right on your countertop. And since it's just two quarts, it's big enough to feed two, yet compact enough to stay out for the next time you're hungry.

The Instant Pot air fryer is available in four fun colors, including red and aqua, plus classic options like black and white. It's loved by tons of home chefs, which is why it has earned nearly 6,000 five-star ratings to date and is dubbed a "powerhouse appliance."

"This thing is amazing!" wrote one reviewer. "It has replaced my oven and my outdoor grill. So far, I have cooked chicken, fajitas, burgers & even frozen hot dogs and everything has turned out perfectly!" They even said, "My only regret is that I didn't buy one of these magical little machines sooner!"

Another person who gushed that it is "everything I wanted it to be" wrote, "It works wonders! I cook just about everything in it. I haven't fired my oven up much at all since I've had it." They shared that it's easy to use and clean, and appreciate how many cooking settings are at the ready. The reviewer also confirmed that it cooks their meals evenly. Read: No soggy spots.

Leave the soggy reheats and long preheat times in the past and get the Instant Pot air fryer while it's on sale at Amazon.

