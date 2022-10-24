It's tough to think of anyone better than Ina Garten to plan the perfect Thanksgiving. Her timeless recipes shine at this holiday dinner, where every single dish appears seemingly simple, but requires a thoughtful approach. And it all comes down to the prep, so when she collabed with Williams Sonoma to share her best tips and favorite cookware for the big day, we knew we had no choice but to round up essentials.

Her favorite brands are some of the most popular mainstays — Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Wüsthof. We're not surprised. For some of the best nonstick cookware, Le Creuset has you covered. The French brand's signature enameled cast iron Dutch oven as well as its stoneware covered baking dish are among some of Garten's favorites thanks to their versatility, which is key for big meals like Thanksgiving.

For stainless steel cookware with the most even heat and durability to last a lifetime, All-Clad is a Garten-approved option as well. Grab a few essentials like the brand's pots, skillets, and roasting pan for the big day. Wüsthof's knives are a well known Garten fave. They'll simplify your prep too, since their German steel makes for the most sturdy, sharp knives. You can grab tons of sets, or just a few basic blades.

Though cookware is a clear staple, don't forget about dinnerware. Garten prefers a simple tablescape, with one color and tons of fresh flowers to carry the theme throughout. Classic French white porcelain is an essential to let decor shine, as well as the food.

We've rounded up 11 must-haves from Garten's list to snap up before the big day. They're sure to be the perfect fit for any Thanksgiving feast. And, check out her additional tips and recipes on her Williams Sonoma page for more inspiration.