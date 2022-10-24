Lifestyle Kitchen Ina Garten Shared Her Cookware and Tabletop Essentials with Williams Sonoma, and These Are Our Favorites Snap up these must-haves ahead of Thanksgiving. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Photo: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma It's tough to think of anyone better than Ina Garten to plan the perfect Thanksgiving. Her timeless recipes shine at this holiday dinner, where every single dish appears seemingly simple, but requires a thoughtful approach. And it all comes down to the prep, so when she collabed with Williams Sonoma to share her best tips and favorite cookware for the big day, we knew we had no choice but to round up essentials. Her favorite brands are some of the most popular mainstays — Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Wüsthof. We're not surprised. For some of the best nonstick cookware, Le Creuset has you covered. The French brand's signature enameled cast iron Dutch oven as well as its stoneware covered baking dish are among some of Garten's favorites thanks to their versatility, which is key for big meals like Thanksgiving. This Summer's Turkey Shortage Could Impact Thanksgiving, but We Found In-Stock Birds You'll Want to Order Now For stainless steel cookware with the most even heat and durability to last a lifetime, All-Clad is a Garten-approved option as well. Grab a few essentials like the brand's pots, skillets, and roasting pan for the big day. Wüsthof's knives are a well known Garten fave. They'll simplify your prep too, since their German steel makes for the most sturdy, sharp knives. You can grab tons of sets, or just a few basic blades. Though cookware is a clear staple, don't forget about dinnerware. Garten prefers a simple tablescape, with one color and tons of fresh flowers to carry the theme throughout. Classic French white porcelain is an essential to let decor shine, as well as the food. We've rounded up 11 must-haves from Garten's list to snap up before the big day. They're sure to be the perfect fit for any Thanksgiving feast. And, check out her additional tips and recipes on her Williams Sonoma page for more inspiration. Apilco Zen Porcelain Platters Courtesy of Williams Sonoma from $30 at Williams Sonoma Platters are a must-have when it comes to any dinner with guests, and these come in three different sizes. Grab a small rectangular one for any dainty appetizers or sides, the large rectangular plate for reheating and serving turkey or for her pumpkin roulade cake with a ginger buttercream, or snap up the square plate for serving up her fig and cheese toasts, cookies, and other small or large bites. They're completely oven-safe up to 525 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher-safe too. Le Creuset 4-Quart Rectangular Covered Baker Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $135 at Williams Sonoma This covered baker from Le Creuset is a heavy-duty casserole dish with a tight fitting lid, and it's perfect for Garten's mushroom and leek bread pudding, reheating her make-ahead turkey, or even baking up morning cinnamon rolls for the day-of. It's made from stoneware, has a 4-quart capacity, and its body is microwave-, oven-, broiler-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe. All-Clad Stainless-Steel 4-Quart Deep Sauté Pan with Splatter Screen Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $250 at Williams Sonoma This sauté pan is an essential for just about anything you can think of. Sauté the green beans for her green beans gremolata, or sear up some kielbasa to serve alongside mustard dip for her easy appetizer. Though All-Clad is an investment, its stainless steel pots and pans come with five layers for the ultimate heat retention and durability. That's especially key when it comes to a sauté pan, since you're likely trying to get some even color on just about anything you're cooking. It also comes with a splatter guard to prevent messes. Take it from stovetop to oven in a breeze too. Pillivuyt Beaded Coupe 16-Piece Dinnerware Set with Pasta Bowls Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $420 at Williams Sonoma Serve your best meals on these French white porcelain plates. This set features a simple design with beaded borders to add a bit of texture. It comes with a four-person place setting that includes a dinner plate, salad plate, pasta bowl, and a mug. It's perfect for your Thanksgiving tablescape where you can let the food pop. This set is microwaveable, oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe. Pillivuyt Porcelain Tulip Bowl Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $130 at Williams Sonoma These bowls are perfect for serving up her creamy parsnip purée, mashed potatoes, her balsamic roasted brussels sprouts, and just about any other side you can dream of. Their tulip-like shape makes them perfect for serving, since you can pile sides high without worrying about them falling out. They're microwave-, oven-, freezer-, and dishwasher-safe. Le Creuset 5.5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Round Oven Courtesy of Williams Sonoma From $336 at Williams Sonoma We've seen this Dutch oven in many of Garten's recipe videos, which isn't a surprise. It's a coveted piece of cookware since it can aid with so many dishes. It's stovetop-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe (though it's a breeze to hand-wash). Use it to boil and mash potatoes or parsnips, make hearty appetizer soups, or bake up a fresh loaf of bread for your holiday dinner. Since it's cast iron, it'll also keep tons of your sides warm, too. The 5.5-quart is a versatile size, as it's big enough to serve five to six people, but isn't so big that it's tough to work with or adapt recipes to. All-Clad Stainless-Steel Saucepan Courtesy of Williams Sonoma From $140 at Williams Sonoma A sauce pan is perfect for reheating extra of Garten's make-ahead gravy, for cooking up her homemade cranberry fruit conserve, or for making bubbly salted caramel for your luscious desserts. You can snap it up in four different sizes: 1.5-quart, 2-quart, 3-quart, or 4-quart, and each comes with a corresponding lid. Like the other All-Clad pieces, its signature stainless steel design is well thought out for efficiency, plus it's oven-, and stovetop-compatible. Pillivuyt Porcelain Gravy Boat with Warming Base Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $90 at Williams Sonoma What's Thanksgiving without a boat of gravy? There's nothing too complicated about this classic piece of serveware, it has the classic spouted boat design with a delicate handle. But, it does come with an extra perk. There's a warming base that the gravy boat can rest on, which has a unique opening for a tea-light candle to keep the gravy warm. It's also microwave- and oven-safe. Wüsthof 6-Piece Classic Knives with Drawer Tray Set Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $565 at Williams Sonoma Every kitchen needs a good set of knives, and Wüstoff is an excellent place to begin. Start with this simple six-piece set. It has every basic knife you'd need, including: a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 5-inch santoku knife, a 6-inch utility knife, an 8-inch chef's knife, and an 8-inch bread knife. The biggest perk is its storage, however, since it comes with a sleek wooden organizer that can fit right in your drawer. And as we all know, the less clutter when you're hosting, the better. Wüsthof 3-Piece Classic Starter Knives Set Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $325 at Williams Sonoma If you just want to round out your collection or you want to replace or add additional essentials, you can't go wrong with this classic set of three. It comes with a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, and an 8-inch chef's knife. Wüsthof's knives are made with German high-carbon steel and triple-riveted handles, making them a promising investment. They'll not only last long, but they'll stay fairly sharp and resist stains or discoloration overtime. All-Clad Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pan Courtesy of Williams Sonoma From $250 at Williams Sonoma It's time to ditch that disposable aluminum roasting pan, and get yourself a high-quality stainless steel version — especially for the big day. This roasting pan from All-Clad can handle it all. Its thoughtful design ensures even heating, and can go straight from the oven to the cooktop. All-Clad Stainless-Steel Flared Roasting Pan Courtesy of Williams Sonoma From $250 at Williams Sonoma It's time to ditch that disposable aluminum roasting pan, and get yourself a high-quality stainless steel version — especially for the big day. This roasting pan from All-Clad can handle it all. Its thoughtful design ensures even heating, and can go straight from the oven to the cooktop. It comes with a wire rack, and it's also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.