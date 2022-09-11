Christmas Is Months Away, but This Wine-Filled Advent Calendar Is Bound to Sell Out Fast

Every year we wait in anticipation for seasonal delicacies to come around. From summer-fresh corn to fall's pumpkin spice-flavored drinks to Thanksgiving's famous bird, it's easy to get excited even months before the opportunity awaits. That's why when we saw the ever-popular In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar was back for the 2022 holiday season, we knew we had to spread the word.

Though it may seem early, this wine-themed countdown tends to sell out fast. As a 24-day experience starting December 1, you can open up a door a day to a wine hailing from anywhere across the globe. Each bottle holds 187 milliliters, which is just over a full glass. Keep it all to yourself or share with loved ones for a fun tasting at just $6 a glass.

Courtesy of In Good Taste

To buy: In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar, $150 at ingoodtaste.com

With different reds, whites, and rosès, you'll sample varieties including some of the brand's favorites, like a bold and juicy Cabernet Sauvignon, a light Pinot Noir, a grapefruit and herb-forward Sauvignon Blanc, as well as a fruity and earthy GSM — which stands for the grapes Grynache, Syrah, and Mourvèdr — and delicate and floral Moscato.

Not only do you get the wine itself to enjoy, but they also provide tasting notes, daily insights and tips on each wine, suggested pairings, wine recipes, and virtual tasting sessions.

Shoppers absolutely rave over this wine, whether they've purchased it for themselves to enjoy or for others as a gift. "Well, my intention was to wait until December 1st. It's November 17th and I've got a few left…they are soooo good," one reviewer said. Another added, "This is without a doubt one of the best gifts I have bought for anyone! I intend to order one every year."

Another notable perk is the packaging, since it's in a festive box dotted with ornaments, candles, snowmen, and more, with colors that range from red, green, blue, and cream. The glass bottles are equally as stunning, each with their own unique label and a corked lid. "From the outer packaging, to the sweet little bottles of goodness, to the beautiful tasting wines inside, this is the best I've experienced," a shopper wrote.

Calendars begin shipping later this month, but we're betting it will sell out before then. Snap up this In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar now before it's totally gone until next year.