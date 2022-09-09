Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off

Get crunchy cubes in mere minutes.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.

There are quite a few high-quality ice makers to pick from, including this countertop model from Igloo that Amazon shoppers say is "perfect for ice on demand." Even better, it's an impressive 49% off right now.

The Igloo Portable Electric Ice Machine is Amazon's bestselling ice maker, but it's also been given the green light by over 2,000 satisfied reviewers. Shoppers confirm it doesn't make a lot of noise and makes "crunchy ice" in as little as seven minutes.

It has a 3-quart capacity, an easy-to-use control panel, and a compact 14.69-inch by 9.61-inch footprint that sits on your countertop without taking up too much space. It has smart features like a light indicator when it's full or empty, an included scoop, and a removable ice basket that can store up to 2 pounds of ice at once, which is great for quick refills.

Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Machine, $87 (originally $170) at amazon.com

Plus, it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice over a 24-hour period, making it equally perfect for serving up pitchers of margaritas to guests, cooling down hot blanched vegetables, or ensuring your drink stays ice cold around the clock. It also requires virtually no installation to operate, simply add water, power on, select your desired size between small or large chunks, and watch it work its magic. And thanks to its removable drain plug, cleaning isn't too bad either.

Shoppers call this item a "must-have," adding that it even replaces trips to the store for ice. One person who said it's handy to have for get-togethers called it a "great little machine [that] works like a charm."

Right now, the Igloo ice machine is down from $170 to only $88, which is an incredible deal. No matter if you're looking to resolve your ice struggles or want to kick your trays to the curb, pick up this machine while it's on sale.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Ice Maker
We Tested the Best Ice Makers for Restaurant-Quality Ice at Home
Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now
Amazon Espresso Machine Sale
We Found Major Discounts on Barista-Loved Espresso Machines at Amazon—Up to $225 Off
YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
Amazon Shoppers Love This Yeti Tumbler that 'Keeps Drinks Cold Forever,' and You Can Get It for Just $15 for Labor Day
Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Impatient Tea Drinkers Swear by This Sleek Electric Kettle for Quick Boils, and It's Up to 41% Off
Best Coffee Makers with Grinders
The Best Coffee Makers with Grinders for Great Drinks Every Day
Shark Navigator vacuum tout
Start Fall with a Clean Kitchen Thanks to These Massive Labor Day Deals on Vacuums and Mops—Up to 75% Off
Labor Day deals
PSA: Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Deals Up to 81% Off on Home, Kitchen, and Patio Before Labor Day
Oil Sprayer for Cooking
My Mom Swears By This Bestselling Oil Sprayer For Hassle-Free Grilling, And You Can Snag it at a Double Discount
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bose Bluetooth Speaker is 'Great for Outdoor Gatherings,' and You Can Score It at a Discount
Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
For Fresh and Flavorful Coffee, Try Cuisinart's Shopper-Loved Grinder That's 50% Off
Waffle Maker One Off
One of Our Top-Rated Waffle Maker Brands Is on Sale at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $13
Icebreaker Pop Ice Cube Tray
Shoppers Dub This the 'Best Ice Tray of 2022' Thanks to Its Genius No-Spill Design, and It's on Sale
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker
For a Faster, More Convenient Way to Make S'mores, Over 8,800 Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Gadget
HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards for Kitchen
These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 Apiece Right Now