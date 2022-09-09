Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off

Whether it's a rich and smooth cold brew, a tall glass of water, or a refreshing cocktail — cold beverages hit differently with a hefty serving of ice. And if you're tired of waiting hours for water to freeze in those little cube molds (or of last-minute trips to the store for an extra bag of ice), it's time to invest in a quality countertop ice machine that will save you time, effort, and a headache.

There are quite a few high-quality ice makers to pick from, including this countertop model from Igloo that Amazon shoppers say is "perfect for ice on demand." Even better, it's an impressive 49% off right now.

The Igloo Portable Electric Ice Machine is Amazon's bestselling ice maker, but it's also been given the green light by over 2,000 satisfied reviewers. Shoppers confirm it doesn't make a lot of noise and makes "crunchy ice" in as little as seven minutes.

It has a 3-quart capacity, an easy-to-use control panel, and a compact 14.69-inch by 9.61-inch footprint that sits on your countertop without taking up too much space. It has smart features like a light indicator when it's full or empty, an included scoop, and a removable ice basket that can store up to 2 pounds of ice at once, which is great for quick refills.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Machine, $87 (originally $170) at amazon.com

Plus, it can produce up to 26 pounds of ice over a 24-hour period, making it equally perfect for serving up pitchers of margaritas to guests, cooling down hot blanched vegetables, or ensuring your drink stays ice cold around the clock. It also requires virtually no installation to operate, simply add water, power on, select your desired size between small or large chunks, and watch it work its magic. And thanks to its removable drain plug, cleaning isn't too bad either.

Shoppers call this item a "must-have," adding that it even replaces trips to the store for ice. One person who said it's handy to have for get-togethers called it a "great little machine [that] works like a charm."

Right now, the Igloo ice machine is down from $170 to only $88, which is an incredible deal. No matter if you're looking to resolve your ice struggles or want to kick your trays to the curb, pick up this machine while it's on sale.