Lifestyle Kitchen This Honey Dispenser with 3,500+ Five-Star Ratings Prevents Sticky Kitchen Messes, and You Can Snag It on Sale Ahead of Rosh Hashanah Streamline your apples and honey. By Perri Kressel Published on September 20, 2022 We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) is just around the corner. It's customary to enjoy delicious apples dipped in honey to signal a sweet future during this special holiday, so pick up this nifty glass dispenser for an attractive, practical, and mess-free way to serve your guests. Bonus: It's 24% off right now. The Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser is a beautiful and effective way to pour sticky substances like syrups, sauces, and, of course, honey. Just a press of its trigger handle releases contents in a steady, controlled stream without getting your hands or countertop all sticky — and shoppers confirm it doesn't leak out of the bottom hole. Since the honeycomb-shaped container holds up to 1 cup of honey at a time, it's great for adding a quick serving to tea, Greek yogurt, or whipped ricotta without needing to refill it constantly. Plus, there's a stopper at the bottom that "cuts off the flow immediately," acts as a stand, and keeps food fresh. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser, $25 (originally $33) at amazon.com Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this sweet dispenser, which has over 3,500 perfect ratings. "Who knew displaying your honey or syrup could be so beautiful and functional," one wrote. Another person called it a "great little pot" that's easy to use and "dispenses honey without a mess," while a third confirmed that it's a breeze to clean and "comes apart for easy access." I'm Jewish, and I'm Obsessed with Our Place's New Shabbat Set for Friday Night Feasts Getting a quick dose of honey has never been simpler than with the Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser. It not only prevents sticky fingers and messy countertops, but it will look beautiful on your table this holiday. Not to mention, just $25 right now and will arrive just in time for Rosh Hashanah on Sunday. Head to Amazon to take advantage of this extra sweet deal before it's gone.