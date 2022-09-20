This Honey Dispenser with 3,500+ Five-Star Ratings Prevents Sticky Kitchen Messes, and You Can Snag It on Sale Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Streamline your apples and honey.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 20, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Hunnibi Honey Dispenser
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) is just around the corner. It's customary to enjoy delicious apples dipped in honey to signal a sweet future during this special holiday, so pick up this nifty glass dispenser for an attractive, practical, and mess-free way to serve your guests. Bonus: It's 24% off right now.

The Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser is a beautiful and effective way to pour sticky substances like syrups, sauces, and, of course, honey. Just a press of its trigger handle releases contents in a steady, controlled stream without getting your hands or countertop all sticky — and shoppers confirm it doesn't leak out of the bottom hole.

Since the honeycomb-shaped container holds up to 1 cup of honey at a time, it's great for adding a quick serving to tea, Greek yogurt, or whipped ricotta without needing to refill it constantly. Plus, there's a stopper at the bottom that "cuts off the flow immediately," acts as a stand, and keeps food fresh.

Hunnibi Honey Dispenser
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser, $25 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this sweet dispenser, which has over 3,500 perfect ratings. "Who knew displaying your honey or syrup could be so beautiful and functional," one wrote. Another person called it a "great little pot" that's easy to use and "dispenses honey without a mess," while a third confirmed that it's a breeze to clean and "comes apart for easy access."

Getting a quick dose of honey has never been simpler than with the Hunnibi Glass Honey Dispenser. It not only prevents sticky fingers and messy countertops, but it will look beautiful on your table this holiday. Not to mention, just $25 right now and will arrive just in time for Rosh Hashanah on Sunday. Head to Amazon to take advantage of this extra sweet deal before it's gone.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Honey Dispenser
Avoid Sticky Messes with This Drip-Proof Honey Dispenser
Sondiko Butane Torch S400
Shoppers Say This Kitchen Torch with Over 24,700 Five-Star Ratings 'Works Like a Charm' to Char Foods, and It's 50% Off
BASIN Under Sink Mat for Kitchen Waterproof
Protect Your Kitchen Cabinets from Leaks with This Silicone Liner That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Life-Saver'
CozyKit Silicone Kitchen Stove Counter Gap Cover
The $9 Solution to Preventing Messes Around Your Stove Has 11,800+ Perfect Amazon Ratings
OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush
Hate Doing Dishes? This Oxo Cleaning Tool With 17,000+ Five-Star Ratings Will Ease Your Scrubbing — and It's Just $12
Fat Daddio's Springform Cake Pan
Pros and Home Cooks Swear by These Leakproof Springform Pans for Perfect Cheesecakes, and They're Under $20 at Amazon
Igloo Automatic Portable Electric Countertop Ice Maker
Amazon's Bestselling Ice Maker Is 'Perfect for Ice on Demand,' and It's Nearly 50% Off
Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now
NutriChef Nonstick Cookie Sheet Baking Pan
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
food storage containers
Kiss Cluttered Cabinets Goodbye with These Under-$30 Organizational Finds from Amazon's Outlet
Artthome Taco Holders
These Taco Stands Are the 'Thing You Never Knew You Needed,' According to 8,300+ Amazon Shoppers
Ergonomic Food Mill Stainless Steel With 3 Grinding Milling Discs, Milling Handle and Stainless Steel Bowl Tout
This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is a Must-Have for Fall, and It's on Sale
PLASTIC HOUSE Large Cereal Containers Storage Set
Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off
Bodum Melior Gooseneck Electric Water Kettle
Impatient Tea Drinkers Swear by This Sleek Electric Kettle for Quick Boils, and It's Up to 41% Off
Oil Sprayer for Cooking
My Mom Swears By This Bestselling Oil Sprayer For Hassle-Free Grilling, And You Can Snag it at a Double Discount
Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now