These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 Apiece Right Now

Snag this deal while it’s hot.

Updated on August 25, 2022

HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards for Kitchen
Photo: Amazon

Cutting boards are a home cook's versatile canvas. They can become anything — from a trusty spot to chop up vibrant herbs and produce to a convenient vessel for slicing up crunchy pizzas to cooling hot items out of the oven. And if your kitchen is missing quality cutting boards, you're in luck. Amazon's bestselling cutting boards are a little more than $6 apiece right now, making it an opportune time to score big.

The Homwe 3-Piece Cutting Board Set is Amazon's number one bestseller in the cutting board category. Each set comes with a small, medium, and large board, and sizes range from 10 inches long by 5.8 inches wide to 15.8 inches long by 9.5 inches wide. Each board is reversible and designed to be stacked on top of one another for easy storage. And since they come in a pack of three, you can opt to use one for dicing produce, another for chopping proteins, and the third for mincing more fragrant ingredients like garlic or onion.

HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Homwe 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set, $19 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Each board is constructed of heavy-duty, BPA-free plastic that can withstand sharp knife cuts and features a built-in juice groove to trap liquids. The grooves are especially great for slicing fruits or portioning out juicy cooked proteins, ensuring all of the mess stays on the board and off of your countertops. Not to mention, the easy-to-grip, non-slip handles ensure it doesn't slip and slide on your counter.

The set has earned a stamp of approval from Amazon shoppers, who have given it more than 24,000 five-star ratings. In fact, some reviewers say that it's the "only board you'll ever need," while others call it the "best bang for your buck."

One satisfied customer went on to describe these boards to be as durable as hockey sticks after one was left in a hot oven and emerged unharmed. Another shopper liked the cutting boards so much that they ordered a second set, noting that these boards don't warp in the dishwasher and stay in place on the counter.

The cutting boards come in five different colors—from classic black to vibrant aqua—and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. Right now, the set is on sale for $19, meaning that each board comes to just over $6 a pop, making it an absolute steal. Whether you're buying a gift for a loved one or looking to refresh your own kitchen tools, the Homwe 3-Piece Plastic Cutting Board Set is a deal you don't want to miss. Shop it while it's 37% off at Amazon.

