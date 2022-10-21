Spending time outside this time of year can get a little tricky. The weather can turn from comfortably cool to brisk in an instant, forcing you to venture back indoors, but you can't fully enjoy fall's cozy ambiance from inside the house. That's why outdoor heaters, like the Hiland Pyramid Glass Patio Heater, are essential. And right now, you can save almost $280 if you buy it on sale at Amazon.

Standing at roughly 7.5 feet tall and 2 feet wide, the patio heater uses a propane tank to create warmth on chilly fall nights. You can see the dial-controlled flame clearly through the glass, and Amazon shoppers call out that it acts as an outdoor centerpiece. Plus, since the unit comes on wheels, you can easily move it around your deck or patio.

"This heater is equally great as a heat source and for adding a wonderful ambiance. Everyone who sees it claims to want one of their own," one shopper wrote in a review.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hiland Pyramid Glass Propane Patio Heater, Hammered Bronze, $171 (originally $449) at amazon.com

It comes with an igniter, as well as a safety valve. With a 20-pound propane tank, which you'll need to purchase separately, it can heat up a 10 square-foot area and last up to 10 hours on high. And for just a bit more, you can purchase the patio heater with a black cover.

You can find a taller 94-inch version on sale too. It has the exact same specifications as the model above, but this one comes with a mocha-colored cover.

"This heater was so easy to assemble. We love the heat output, it is warm and consistent," a reviewer said. And another person kept their review simple, stating it's the "best outdoor heater" they've ever had.

Shoppers in cooler parts of the country particularly get a lot of use out of this pyramid patio heater. "This heater is the focal point of our deck in the fall, winter, and spring. The build quality is high and the finish on the pieces is solid. It will hold up to the weather well," one such shopper wrote, adding that they purchased a cover for when the heater isn't in use.

Grab the Hiland Pyramid Glass Patio Heater while it's on sale at Amazon for up to 62% off. Keep scrolling to see more models.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hiland 94-Inch Pyramid Propane Patio Heater and Cover, Hammered Bronze, $195 (originally $499) at amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hiland Pyramid Propane Patio Heater and Cover, Hammered Bronze, $202 (originally $506) at amazon.com