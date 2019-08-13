Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Hearth & Hand Fall Collection at Target

Image zoom Target

We still have plenty of summer left, but it’s never too early to prepare for fall’s many gatherings and holidays. Thankfully Chip and Joanna Gaines are way ahead of us, as the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection will arrive in stores and be available online starting August 18th. This 200+ product assortment also includes the collection’s introduction of rugs and features tabletop pieces, bedding, bath and décor to tide you over until winter and beyond.

Joanna shared her thoughts on creating the fall line. “I wanted to create pieces that would inspire a warm autumn get-together with family and friends. You’ll find beautiful wood chargers, cutting boards and unique reactive glaze serve ware, as well as seasonal linens for the table. These authentic cast iron pots, bowls and condiment caddy are versatile enough to serve outdoors and beautiful enough to double as décor inside.”

We took a gander at what will be available soon and picked a few of our favorites to look out for. Get ready for warm neutrals and plenty of the hallmark modern farmhouse style. See below for more photos of the collection and which items we can’t wait to buy.

Ensure your soup never catches a chill with these stackable stoneware bowls.

4 Piece Stoneware Soup Bowl Caddy, $35 at target.com

A "woodsy, pine and clove" candle is sure to set a festive mood for fall.

8 oz Lidded Jar Candle Fireside, $13 at target.com

You had us at "casserole," but this cast iron in classic white looks great in any kitchen setting.

Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $50 at target.com

Use these containers for storage or serving. They're dishwasher, oven and microwave safe.

3 Piece Porcelain Food Storage Container Set, $20 at target.com

Any big table will benefit from a beautiful lazy Susan, most of all a wood one you'll keep on display year-round.

18" Lazy Susan, $40 at target.com

No dinner table is complete without a great pitcher, and these will work for hot or cold liquids.

Stoneware Pitcher Gray, $20 at target.com