This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes

It’s a number one bestseller on Amazon and is just $30.

Updated on August 25, 2022

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring
Photo: Amazon

Breakfast is undoubtedly the most important meal of the day. And whether you prefer your meals savory, sweet, or a mix of each — getting your fix on busy mornings can sometimes be a challenge. Fortunately, satisfying your cravings has never been easier with this handy little breakfast appliance that delivers restaurant-quality sandwiches in a jiff.

Thanks to a simple multi-layer design and handy timer, the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker is your one-stop shop for a quick and easy meal. It's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sandwich maker, and rightfully so, earning the spot due to thousands of five-star ratings from shoppers who love it.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $30 at amazon.com

The maker has a compact build that weighs just 1.47 pounds and is 7 inches wide. Its hinged design is like a waffle maker, consisting of a flat top, two removable round cooking plates, and a flat base that brings your desired sandwich to life — all you need to do is assemble the ingredients.

The nifty egg sandwich maker is designed with power-on red and pre-heated green light to indicate when the machine is ready to go. Starting at the bottom, add in your bread of choice topped off with cheese, pre-cooked meats, or potatoes onto the cooking plate. Then, crack an egg into the second cooking plate with another piece of bread on top.

Once all of your ingredients are secure, close the machine, set the timer for five minutes, and you're golden. When the timer dings, just slide out the egg plate and you're left with a delicious sandwich. But this little machine isn't just for breakfasts — use it to craft flavorful pizzas, hearty sandwiches, or delicious paninis at any time of day without a griddle. Plus, cleaning the machine couldn't be easier, since you can place the cooking plates in the dishwasher.

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this handy sandwich maker, giving it more than 21,000 five-star ratings so far. One shopper claims this machine has become a staple in their household, adding that it creates "restaurant-style sandwiches in minutes." Another says this machine helped achieve breakfast sandwiches that are "better than anything you get at a fast food restaurant." A third previously skeptical shopper loves this item so much, they are gearing up to buy a second. They added that the $30 gadget actually saved them time and "lots of money" in their large household.

Whether you're looking to save a trip to your coffee shop, want to add a fun new gadget to your kitchen, or wish to enjoy delicious breakfast sandwiches without the hassle — the Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker on Amazon is a must-buy.

