Sometimes a fresh-pressed juice is just the thing to brighten up a drab fall day. Juicing at home is one way to customize your beverage and save money, but at-home machines can be incredibly daunting. There are so many high-tech options on the market, and they can run upwards of $150.

The good news is that if you've been looking to get into juicing, Amazon shoppers say the Hamilton Beach Juicer is one of the best options for beginners thanks to its simple design and affordable price tag. Though it's less than $100 to begin with, you can grab it on sale for just $50 right now.

This juicer is designed with simplicity in mind. Assembling the appliance is as easy as inserting its strainer and locking the lid with latches, and it has a straightforward on and off dial to operate it. The 3-inch mouth allows you to fit whole or halved fruits and vegetables in, so there's minimal prep. Just quickly push each ingredient through with the press.

As a centrifugal juicer, it uses an 800-watt motor to quickly easily extract the juice from even the toughest of produce, like beets. It comes with an extra-large pulp bin to collect waste, plus each part is easy to disassemble and throw right in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Thanks to its straightforward design, shoppers say it's the perfect place to start as a beginner. "I love this juicer and would buy [it] again in a heartbeat. It has all the features a beginner juicer would want including easy to use, clean, and produces excellent juice," one shopper wrote, adding it's the perfect choice if you're just starting out and looking to see if juicing is for you.

It's Amazon's No. 1 bestselling centrifugal juicer, and a user said that it's totally worth the money. "I've had this juicer for about 3 [years] now and I absolutely love it," they added. "I'm happy that I finally bought this! I'm tired of going to juice places and paying a lot! Now, I can save money and make my own juices. It's easy to use and easy to clean, a third said. Tons of reviewers also call out a helpful tip that this user left, which is to line the pulp bin with a bag for even easier cleanup.

With over 21,000 perfect ratings and a $28 discount, you'll surely want to snap up this Hamilton Beach juicer now on Amazon.

