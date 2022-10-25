These Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves Will Make Your Tablescape Scream-Worthy—Starting at $7

Shop spiderweb table runners, red taper candles, and even Le Creuset cocottes.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Published on October 25, 2022

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

No Halloween gathering is complete without frighteningly good decor on the porch, in the living room, and at the dining table. And anyone planning a dinner party on All Hallows' Eve needs to prepare the meal as well as the tablescape. Fortunately for you, we did some deep digging to find entertaining must-haves that'll fit right in with your existing Halloween decor, as well as dining picks that can be used long after October 31.

To get your home ready for the big night, consider items that scream Halloween as well as vintage picks that give off a similarly haunting effect. Another great tip is to look for decorations, cutlery, and drinkware in fun colors like deep green, purple, and dark red that bring a playful bewitching appearance and break up all the black you probably already have.

As for the actual picks, well, there are many gothic decorations available on Amazon — all of which will arrive before Halloween. Think miniature pumpkins, rustic kitchen trays, spider web tablecloths, red taper candles, and more. Many of the items on this list can actually double as decor for Thanksgiving and Christmas, too. And the best part? Everything is under $40.

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves

The foundation of your tablescape is everything — which is why going with an eerie table runner is a must. This spiderweb option is 72-inches long and is made with a lace overlay that looks perfect with the web theme. It even has little spiders woven into the cloth. And for some extra scares, add in this stretchy cobweb decor for $7 and these realistic-looking plastic spider toys for a whole effect.

DII Black Lace Overlay Tabletop Collection
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Dii Black Lace Spider Web Table Runner, $8 at amazon.com

Now that you have the base, your centerpiece is the next thing to include. It doesn't have to be big and bold, which is why these taper candle holders are ideal. The set of three has a tall, minimalistic look with a tapered design, so you can place them in the middle of the dining table or scattered throughout with smaller decor pieces in between. Bonus: These classic candle holders don't have any inherent Halloween etchings, so they can be brought out post October 31. But to make them on-brand for the eerie night, pair the holders with these bestselling red dripless taper candles that come as a set of four.

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Sunjun Matte Black Candle Holder Set, $18 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Another fun item you'd might want to consider is this felt coffin letter board that can prop up on its own at the table. It comes with 500 characters and amusing emojis, including a ghost, witch hat, half moon, bat, and more. Use this as a welcome sign or a clever menu board. And when it's time to eat, serve up delicious meals on these vintage round chargers. These chargers are great because you can plate food on whatever plain white dishes you have at home, but still get all the creepy vibes by placing these underneath.

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nomnu Black Felt Coffin Letter Board, $40 (originally $45) at amazon.com

And while Halloween decor is arguably the star of the show, light bites and nibbles can be just as decorative. This Nordic Ware cakelet pan is a cool way to create mini skull-shaped cakes that look too good to eat, especially if the treat is chocolate or red velvet — very in tune with the holiday. And Le Creuset is a favorite cookware item, but why not use these mini round cocottes to display snacks and treats, too? This dark green option is a unique option for Halloween and can also be used for mini chicken pot pies and souffles for Thanksgiving.

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Skull Cakelet, $31 (originally $36) at amazon.com

There are so many other Halloween-themed decor available at Amazon right now. Scroll through the rest of our picks below.

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: DomeStar Artificial Pumpkin Set, $17 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Hpdear Vintage Colored Glass Goblet, $23 with coupon (originally $27) at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Kangaroo Halloween Spider Web Decor, $7 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, $22 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Jhy Design Decorative Lantern, $20 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Anchor Hocking Pumpkin Jar, $19 (originally $22) at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Mustry Rustic Wooden Two-Tier Tray, $31 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Jaky-Global Artificial Baby's Breath Bundle, $17 with coupon (originally $20) at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Muzboo Plastic Spider Pack, $9 (originally $12) at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Candwax 8-Inch Taper Candle Set, $11 at amazon.com

Halloween Entertaining Must-Haves
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Allgala Vintage Gold Trim Charger Pack, $30 (originally $33) at amazon.com

