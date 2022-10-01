Lifestyle Kitchen This Bestselling Grill Cover That Shoppers Say Is 'Very Much Worth the Price' Is Now 51% Off It can withstand sun, rain, and snow. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 1, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Smoked chicken thighs, charred pizzas, and perfectly crispy smashburgers are just a few of the delicious items that make grills a worthwhile investment for home cooks. But your money well-spent can quickly go to waste if you don't give it the proper care it deserves. Luckily, Amazon shoppers swear by this bestselling grill cover to prolong the lives of their grills, and you can score it at up to 51% off right now. The Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover is your grill's very own protective jacket. Shoppers say it's "very much worth the price," with a heavy-duty polyester material that is UV- and tear-resistant, as well as completely weatherproof. It's available in six different sizes, ranging from 30-inch long covers to options as long as 72 inches, which fit over most popular models, depending on the size and brand of your grill. The handles on each side of the cover make it easy to pull it over the grill, while the two adjustable velcro straps "provide a great fit that stays snug even with the wind kicking up," shoppers add. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover, from $32 (originally $70) at amazon.com Amazon customers give this item over 13,400 five-star ratings, with this person calling it "the best cover I have ever purchased." They added that it stays on year-round through snow, rain, sleet, and sun without showing wear or signs of discoloration. A third person confirmed that it's just what they needed to prolong the life of their grill in Florida's high humidity, while another described it as "strong and fits like a glove." The Best Grill Covers for All-Year Weather Protection Available in six different sizes, the Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover is a quality option to ensure your grill stays in tip-top shape through unpredictable weather, storms, and snow this winter. Each of the six sizes is on sale at Amazon up to 51% off, so make sure you measure your grill to find the correct size beforehand. If you're looking to prolong the life of your grill for years to come, this cover is your best bet. Head to Amazon to try it out for yourself. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Shoppers Are Loving These Beautiful Ripple Glasses That Are All Over Amazon Right Now—and There Are Options Starting at $10 Rugs, Baker's Racks, and Dining Furniture Are Already Up to 51% Off Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale I Normally Swear by Nonstick Pans, but I'm Obsessed with Made In's Easy-to-Use Carbon Steel Skillet Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit