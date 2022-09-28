This Anti-Fatigue Mat Is Our Editors' Favorite Pick for Long Kitchen Projects, and It's 38% Off

When I worked in professional kitchens, the pain in my feet and legs let me know I was nearly done with my shift. It's no different when we have long kitchen projects at home, whether it be a day of meal prep, baking a cake, or putting together a holiday dinner. Thankfully, anti-fatigue mats exist to alleviate this discomfort, and our editors' favorite pick just went on sale.

The Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat is designed with an extra thick ¾-inch pad that's soft enough to be gentle on your feet, ankles, and legs, but firm enough to provide support. After assessing the durability, support, and design of 10 mats in our testing lab, this model came out on top.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Gorilla Grip 32-by-20-Inch Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat, $37 (originally $60) at amazon.com

"A combination of comfort and design makes this anti-fatigue mat from Gorilla Grip our top choice," our team wrote. "This model is made of high-density foam covered in pebbled rubber that provides grip and cushion to make it more comfortable to stand for long periods." Not only is it supportive after long hours at work, but our tester found that it even helped them stand up straight and maintain this posture over time.

Though they tested the classic 32-by-20-inch size, which they say is perfect for stationary work, you can snap it up in many other sizes available on Amazon right now, ranging from 17- to 60-inches long, to suit your space or needs.

It comes in a dozen different colors too — that way you can add a pop of brightness or have it blend in according to your kitchen's design. Since the mat is constructed of rubber backing, it won't break over time, and it's stain-resistant for easy cleaning. The material is also smooth and water-resistant, which is key in the kitchen where you'll likely be washing dishes or dealing with accidental spills.

From long kitchen prep days to doing tons of dishes, it's only natural for our bodies to feel tired. The Gorilla Grip Anti-Fatigue Cushioned Comfort Mat helps for those moments where you're unable to take a break, but need a little relief. Snap it up now that it's on sale just ahead of the holiday season.

