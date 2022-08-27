If You're Short on Kitchen Space, Shoppers Say This Adjustable Colander 'Changed the Game'

When you're a member of the small kitchen gang, every purchase can feel like a game of Tetris. It's important to find a product that not only takes up as little space as possible, but is also versatile enough to make it worth the investment. Fortunately, plenty of Amazon shoppers swear by this bestselling colander for washing, drying, and draining foods — and it's only $18 right now.

The Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander has "changed the game," according to reviewers. It's made of plastic and has an adjustable body that can extend from 14.5-inches to a longer 19.5-inches to fit over small and large sinks alike. (It also conveniently collapses for storing in tight spaces.) Shoppers confirm it's an "absolute must-have for washing fruit and veggies" and is also helpful for draining pasta and drying dishes.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander, $18 (originally $20) at amazon.com

As Amazon's bestseller in its category, this item has over 7,000 five-star ratings from satisfied users. Case in point, this person who titled their review, "How did I live without this?"

When it comes to smaller spaces, this colander reigns supreme. One shopper praised its strong design that "adds [extra] work space" to their small apartment kitchen and said it's particularly helpful as a resting place for things in transit. Another user described it as "surprisingly sturdy" and a "great discovery," explaining that it frees up additional counter space by holding extra ingredients during dinner prep.

But those with bigger spaces can benefit from the Ginkgo colander, too. One person who called it their "new favorite kitchen tool" said that since they don't have a garbage disposal, this handy gadget has been tremendously helpful for disposing of smelly food scraps.

Not to mention, it's available in eight fun colors that are sure to add a pop of brightness to your kitchen. Right now, you can snag this item for only $18. Head to Amazon to grab the Ginkgo Over-the-Sink Colander for yourself.