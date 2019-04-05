12 Game of Thrones Kitchen Utensils to Make It Through the Long Night

We don't have dragons to roast our racks of lamb, but these kitchen and dining tools are the next best thing.
The last season of Game of Thrones is nigh, and the stakes are higher than ever. If you're already prepared with wines to pair with each house, the latest Ommegang on-theme beer offerings, and Oreo cookies with each house insignia, then all that's left is what to serve them with. We've consulted the trusted maesters of Amazon to pool together an extensive list of Westeros-inspired kitchen gadgets and accessories. Use these to eat, drink, chop, cook and anything that doesn't resemble a Red Wedding.
Cutting Board
You can never have too many cutting boards (right?). This one will stand the test of time, and likely fare better than House Stark has so far.
Walnut Wood Cutting Board, $50 at amazon.com
Viking Mug
Drink like a Greyjoy pirate king with this tankard and shot glass set.
Viking Drinking Horn Mug, $34 at amazon.com
Jaime's Oven Mitt
Jaime may be without his sword-wielding hand but you can still protect yours with this silicone version.
Lannister Golden Hand Silicone Glove, $22 at amazon.com
Bottle Opener
Crack open a beer and pop the Hand of the King on your shirt pocket. The debts can be paid tomorrow.
Hand Of The King Bottle Opener 2-Pack, $12 at amazon.com
Door Stop
The door jam that was promised will hold it down even when things fall apart for your favorite character.
Hodor Door Stop, $18 at amazon.com
A Feast of Ice and Fire
Get the cookbook endorsed by George R.R. Martin himself. In the author's words, "split a lemon cake with Sansa Stark, scarf down a pork pie with the Night’s Watch, or indulge in honeyfingers with Daenerys Targaryen."
A Feast of Ice and Fire: The Official Game of Thrones Companion Cookbook, $24 at amazon.com
Coasters
Represent your favorite house while protecting your favorite coffee table with these cork-baked coasters.
Game of Thrones Drink Coaster Set with Holder, $25 at amazon.com
Candles
Set the mood for your GOT screening with some dragon eggs of your own.
Game of Thrones Sculpted Dragon Egg Candles, Set of 3, $30 at amazon.com
Copper Mug
A perfect vessel for a Moscow Mule or any great chilled cocktail, also in Targaryen and Tyrion versions.
Game of Thrones Collectible Copper Stein, $21 at amazon.com
Shot Glasses
Cheers to the surviving characters of each house with these shot glasses with sigils.
Game of Thrones House Sigil Shot Glass Set, $30 at amazon.com
Whiskey Glass
Tyrion would be proud to have this many rocks glasses made in his name. This one comes with whiskey stones as well.
I Drink and I Know Things Whiskey Glass, $24 at amazon.com
Grocery Tote
You'll probably need a tote bag (or two) to carry all the wine you need to get through this last season.
Game of Thrones Wedding Tote, $20 at amazon.com