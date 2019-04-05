12 Game of Thrones Kitchen Utensils to Make It Through the Long Night

The last season of Game of Thrones is nigh, and the stakes are higher than ever. If you're already prepared with wines to pair with each house, the latest Ommegang on-theme beer offerings, and Oreo cookies with each house insignia, then all that's left is what to serve them with. We've consulted the trusted maesters of Amazon to pool together an extensive list of Westeros-inspired kitchen gadgets and accessories. Use these to eat, drink, chop, cook and anything that doesn't resemble a Red Wedding.

Cutting Board

You can never have too many cutting boards (right?). This one will stand the test of time, and likely fare better than House Stark has so far.

Viking Mug

Drink like a Greyjoy pirate king with this tankard and shot glass set.

Jaime's Oven Mitt

Jaime may be without his sword-wielding hand but you can still protect yours with this silicone version.

Bottle Opener

Crack open a beer and pop the Hand of the King on your shirt pocket. The debts can be paid tomorrow.

Door Stop

The door jam that was promised will hold it down even when things fall apart for your favorite character.

A Feast of Ice and Fire

Get the cookbook endorsed by George R.R. Martin himself. In the author's words, "split a lemon cake with Sansa Stark, scarf down a pork pie with the Night’s Watch, or indulge in honeyfingers with Daenerys Targaryen."

Coasters

Represent your favorite house while protecting your favorite coffee table with these cork-baked coasters.

Candles

Set the mood for your GOT screening with some dragon eggs of your own.

Copper Mug

A perfect vessel for a Moscow Mule or any great chilled cocktail, also in Targaryen and Tyrion versions.

Shot Glasses

Cheers to the surviving characters of each house with these shot glasses with sigils.

Whiskey Glass

Tyrion would be proud to have this many rocks glasses made in his name. This one comes with whiskey stones as well.

Grocery Tote

You'll probably need a tote bag (or two) to carry all the wine you need to get through this last season.

