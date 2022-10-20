There's nothing like a warm muffin from a bakery. Whether it's dotted with chocolate chips, bursting with cranberries, or spiced with cinnamon and pumpkin — it's an ideal breakfast, especially for the cooler months.

And it's no secret that the ones you pick up from your local spot are bigger than the standard ones you can make at home. But all you need for that jumbo effect is a large muffin pan, and this top-rated one is just $8 at Amazon.

To buy: G & S Metal Products Company Jumbo Muffin Pan, $8 at amazon.com

The jumbo muffin pan from G & S Metal Products Company has enough room for six massive muffins. Each indent measures 3.5-inch in diameter and almost 2 inches deep, which is overall about an inch or two larger than your standard tin.

It's made from carbon steel, so it's sturdy enough to hold heat evenly when your batter is baking up in the oven. Plus, its nonstick coating ensures a clean break away when you're ready to take the muffins out of the pan. Though the brand recommends washing by hand, this coating also makes cleaning up stress-free.

With over 5,700 perfect ratings, reviewers rave over the tin's size and user friendly design. "I managed to make 2-dozen muffins and not a single muffin stuck. I lightly buttered the pans, poured in the batter and baked. Then a quick wipe down and rinse and they are all ready for use again," one person wrote. "These are very sturdy muffin pans," another user added, saying they were very happy with the purchase.

"The size was perfect. If you are looking for a jumbo muffin tin, this is your pan," a third wrote. Shoppers use it for more than just muffins too, like extra-large egg bites, mini cheesecakes, pineapple upside down cakes, mini quiches, mini cornbreads, and cupcakes.

For bakery-style muffins, snap up one (or multiple) of these jumbo muffin pans for just $8.

