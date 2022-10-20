When it comes to shopping for pizza ovens, there's a lot to consider. You'll want one that is effective, compact, easy to store, and uses the correct fuel for your setup. It's no secret that Ooni checks all of these boxes. The brand has dominated the category, producing parlor-worthy pies in mere minutes.

Unsurprisingly, these luxe small appliances can be quite pricey and rarely go on sale, so it's best to act fast when they do. Luckily, furniture destination Frontgate quietly slashed $100 off this beloved Ooni pizza oven, and you won't want to miss out.

Courtesy of Frontgate

To buy: Ooni Karu 12 Wood and Charcoal-Fired Portable Pizza Oven, $300 (originally $400) at frontgate.com

The Ooni Karu 12 is one of our favorite pizza ovens on the market. It nabbed the slot as the best hybrid model in our tests thanks to its performance, user-friendly design, and superior heat retention. Additionally, our testers appreciated that it can accommodate multiple fuel options, such as wood, charcoal, or natural gas, so you can customize your pizzas to your taste.

Measuring 15 inches wide and weighing only 26 pounds, the oven's arc-shaped body performs as well as your pizza parlor's full-sized wood-fired version in half the space. It has an intense consistent flame that reaches a maximum of 950 degrees Fahrenheit in just 15 minutes and can cook restaurant-quality 12-inch pies in as little as one minute. The pizza oven also comes with a .6-inch baking stone that makes it easy to slide your pies to and from the oven, or serve up on your table.

"I fell in love with this 26-pound rectangular marvel of stainless steel and ceramic fiber during the first firing with charcoal and wood," wrote Hunter Lewis, Food & Wine's Editor-in-Chief, after testing the Ooni Karu. He adds that the machine "turned out gorgeously charred pizzas with crispy bottoms and bubbly crusts in less than 90 seconds."

And if you're concerned about buying this item ahead of winter, rest easy. It has foldable legs for easy storage and is weather-resistant, too.

Normally $400, you can now get the Ooni Karu 12 for just $300 at Frontgate. Plus, the retailer is throwing in free shipping. We're betting this under-the-radar sale won't last, so head to the site now to take advantage of this discount.

